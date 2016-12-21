Blair Academy remains No. 1 in Super 25 wrestling; Pomona (Colo.) re-enters rankings

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 wrestling rankings.

The Bucs backed up their impressive team championship at the Ironman in Ohio two weeks ago with the team title at the Beast of the East in Delaware.

Blair crowned five individual champions and easily beat No. 7 Bethlehem (Pa.) Catholic for the team title with 290 points to 174.5 for Bethlehem.

St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) remains No. 2. No. 3 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) crowned eight champs at the Bill Scott Memorial in Florida. Lake Highland won the team title with 312 points.

The only change in the Top 10 this week is at No. 8 and No. 9, where Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) moves up one spot to No. 8 after a third-place finish at the Beast. Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) slips to No. 9.

No. 10 Detroit Catholic Central (Michigan) went a perfect 9-0 to win the Fricker Duals in Michigan.

Tuttle (Oklahoma) climbs six spots to No. 16 after winning the Kansas City Stampede. Choctaw (Okla.) finished second at the Stampede to move up one spot to No. 19 this week. Sand Springs (Okla.) finished fourth at the Stampede, dropping from No. 19 to No. 20.

Pomona (Arvada, Colo.) re-enters the rankings at No. 23 after winning the Reno Tournament of Champions in Nevada with six place-winners.