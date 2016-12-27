Bob Hurley's latest push to save St. Anthony: A massive $10M fundraising drive

Bob Hurley is a national name because of his prowess as a high school basketball coach, yet he also serves as the President of St. Anthony School in Jersey City. With schools nationwide running into budget issues, St. Anthony is no different, and the school has set a target of $10 million to create an endowment.

That’s where Hurley comes in. As the public face of the school, Hurley — now 69 — has put himself front in center in St. Anthony’s fundraising goals. The 44-year tenured head coach spoke with New Jersey’s News 12 about the school’s efforts and some early success, though he insisted that St. Anthony’s future is still up in the air until a decision is made by the Newark Archdiocese in January.

Fittingly, Hurley described the ongoing basketball season as a catharsis and escape from all the financial troubles and existential uncertainty that currently besets St. Anthony. And with a New Jersey Tournament of Champions title to defend, Hurley insisted there’s only one thing on the team and school’s mind: Basketball.

“I think we’ll do our best to just focus on (basketball),” Hurley told News 12.

Soon enough, Hurley and St. Anthony backers past and present will learn if this will be the last year they’ll all get to do that.