Bosse leads Journal girls swimming all-stars

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Clare Bosse

School: Our Lady of Lourdes

Grade: 10

Vital stats: With two trips to states and three top-20 finishes there in two years, the question isn’t what Clare Bosse has done in 2016, but rather, what waits for her junior and senior years?

The swimmer capped a stellar sophomore campaign with an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (52.73 seconds) and 17th in the 100 backstroke (58.02) at the state swimming and diving meet at Ithaca College.

“(Bosse’s) results are indicative of the work she puts in all year,” Lourdes coach Bill MacElveen said following the preliminaries at the state meet. “There’s no summer off. She’s swimming and training constantly.”

Bosse finished with the second-fastest time among Section 1 swimmers in the 100 freestyle (52.48) this season, andwon the Section 1 championship in the event in 52.61. She had the fourth-fastest time in the section in the 100 backstroke (57.94). At the Section 1 Conference II League B meet, she won the 200 individual medley (2:10.03), the 100 backstroke (59.72) and helped the Warriors win the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

FIRST TEAM

Rebecca Baione

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: At the state championship meet, Baione finished 51st in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.66) and 43rd in the 100 butterfly (1:00.6). At the Section 1 Conference I League A championship, she took first in the 100 butterfly (59.88) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:12.56).

Amber Diehl

School: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Grade: 11

Vital stats: Diehl reached the state final in the 100 breaststroke, where she earned ninth place (1:05.76). What’s more, she set a Section 9 record during the preliminaries of the event (1:05.40). She also placed first at the Section 9 championships (1:05.95), where she was also fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.22).

Mary Nikolski

School: Our Lady of Lourdes

Grade: 11

Vital stats: Niksolski placed third at the Section 1 Conference II League B championships in the 200 freestyle (2:05.35), and placed 19th in the event at the Section 1 championship (2:04.48).

Abigail Santos

School: New Paltz

Grade: 10

Vital stats: Santos won Section 9 titles in the 50 freestyle (24.93) and the 100 butterfly (58.77). She was 41st at states in the 50 freestyle (24.91) and 55th in the 100 butterfly (1:00.66), while also qualifying for the meet as a member of the the Huguenots’ 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.

Heidi Simpfenderfer

School: Roy C. Ketcham

Grade: 12

Vital stats: Simpfenderfer placed 29th in the 200 freestyle at states (1:56.98), and finished second in the event at the Section 1 Conference I League A championship (1:56.11). She was eighth in the 100 freestyle at the Section 1 meet (54.71).

Emily Tang

School: Arlington

Grade: 11

Vital stats: The junior won a Section 1 Conference I League A championship in the 50 freestyle (29.57). She was 14th in the same event at the Section 1 championships (26.00).

New Paltz 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relays

Swimmers/Grades: Abigail Santos, 10, Kaela Santos, 12, Morgane Kuyl, 12, Bella Santos, 10

Vital stats: The quartet reached the state championship, where they finished 36th in the 200 medley relay (1:53.45) and 45th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.48). They were second at the Section 9 championships’ 200 medley relay and third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Arlington’s 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relays

Swimmers/Grade: Baione, 12, Tang, 11, Patton Dyal, 9, Brenna Hayes, 10, Selin Karadeniz, 12

Vital stats: Baione, Hayes, Tang and Dyal finished first in the 200 medley relay at the Section 1 Conference I League A championships (1:48.51), and Hayes, Baione and Tang swam with Karadeniz to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.09). The 200 medley relay team placed 11th at the Section 1 championship (1:56.30).

HONORABLE MENTION

Arlington: Rebecca Hayes

Beacon: Lauren Hernandez, Amanda Spadafino, Claire Wood

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Catherine Graham, Ashley Patierno, Lauren Sanford

Highland: Emily Benkert, Antonia DeMassio

John Jay: Micah Jumpp, Caitlin Newhard

Marlboro: Shannon Camuso, Paige DeMarco

New Paltz: Lydia Brutvan, Maia Clasby, Josie LaPolt

Our Lady of Lourdes: Annie Bubel, Emily Bubel, Kiana Carver, Erin Joran, Leslie Mejia

Rhinebeck: Erin Behrens, Brooke Pociask, Maya Vitale

Roy C. Ketcham: Kimberly Simpfenderfer

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill MacElveen

School: Our Lady of Lourdes

Vital stats: MacElveen led his Warriors to a 6-2 record and a third-place finish at the Section 1 Conference II meet.