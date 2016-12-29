Bouche, Pytleski power Southwest past East

GREEN BAY – Cole Bouche and Will Pytleski combined for 61 points to power Green Bay Southwest to an 85-73 victory on Wednesday over Green Bay East at the Green Bay Holiday Classic hosted by Notre Dame.

Bouched produced a double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Pytleski scored 28 points. Jason Simmons also added 10 points in the nonconference win for the Trojans (4-2).

Zack Crockett tallied a team-high 27 points in the loss for East (1-6), which made seven 3-pointers, including three by Bennett Farrell, who finished with 11 points.

G.B. Southwest…40 45 – 85

G.B. East…34 39 – 73

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 10, Stieber 2, Statz 2, Bouche 33, Landry 8, Pytleski 28, Howard 2. 3-pt: Pytleski 2. FT: 15-18. F: 15.

G.B. EAST – Crockett 27, Farrell 11, Soward 2, Green 10, Brantley 8, Flowers 2, Jones 11, Koltz 2. 3-pt: Farrell 3, Brantley 2, Jones 2. FT: 12-16. F: 17.

G.B. Notre Dame 90, G.B. West 46

GREEN BAY – Matthew Rader scored 26 points as the host Tritons cruised to the win.

Avery Lyons added 13 points, while Ryan O’Connell and Jackson Strohmeyer each chipped in nine points for Notre Dame (4-2).

Ashwaubenon 55, Mosinee 49

MOSINEE – The Jaguars handed Mosinee its first loss of the season during the nonconference matchup.

Ben Ratschan totaled 16 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Ashwaubenon (3-3).

Anthony Guarascio chipped in 14 points and four steals, while Ben Wittig added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mosinee (5-1) had just three scorers all game, with Tyler Burkholder being the leader with 20 points.

Ashwaubenon…29 26 – 55

Mosinee…25 24 – 49

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 16, Guarascio 14, Wittig 11, Brooks 8, Clark 6. 3-pt: Ratschan 4, Guarascio 1, Wittig 2. FT: 12-20. F: 9.

MOSINEE – Burkholder 20, Bolanda 16, Barnes 13. 3-pt: Burkholder 4, Barnes 2. FT: 5-7. F: 18.

Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.) 56,

G.B. Preble 46

MIAMI, Fla. – Preble was outscored 21-4 in the second quarter of its loss at the Holiday Slam Tournament.

Ryan Buss poured in a game-high 29 points for the Hornets, including six 3-pointers.

Griffin Summers got an additional 10 points for Preble, which had only three players score in the contest.

G.B. Preble…10 4 15 17 – 46

Orlando Christian Prep…12 21 11 12 – 56

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Summers 10, Wall 7, Buss 29. 3-pt: Summers 1, Buss 6. FT: 7-8. F: 16.

ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP – Velez 2, Lockett 4, Goodson 8, Segu 10, Little 12, Mamic 2, Walker 6, Simmons 12. 3-pt: Goodson 2, Segu 2, Simmons 4. FT: 9-16 F: 13.

Wrightstown 71, Sturgeon Bay 66

GREEN BAY – Derek Zwick totaled 27 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers (4-3) held on for the win in the Shawano Shootout held at the Kress Center.

Zwick made three of Wrightstown’s nine 3-pointers in the game, which also saw James Hansen (11) and Luke Haese (10) score double-digit points.

Connor Gajda recorded a double-double for the Clippers (4-2) with a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Wrightstown…38 31 – 71

Sturgeon Bay…30 36 – 66

WRIGHTSTOWN – Smith 5, Theunis 7, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 2, Hansen 11, Zwick 27, Haese 10, Beining 7. 3-pt: Smith 1, Theunis 2, Hansen 1, Zwick 3, Haese 2. FT: 18-22. F: 21. Fouled out: Zwick, Haese.

STURGEON BAY – Kurschner 4, Jackson 6, Meikle 2, Gajda 33, Talbert 12, Rose 3, Van Bramer 6. 3-pt: Jackson 2, Gajda 2. FT: 6-17. F: 23.

Waupun 67, Luxemburg-Casco 40

GREEN BAY – Marcus Domask went 4-for-4 from 3-point range in pouring a game-high 23 points to lead the Warriors to the victory at the Kress Center in the Shawano Shootout.

Waupun (6-2) made 60.4 percent (29-for-48) of its field-goal attempts, while the Spartans (5-2) shot 25.5 percent from the field (12-for-47) in the loss.

Jon Deprey tallied 12 points on four 3-pointers and was the only L-C player to reach double figures.

Lux.-Casco…25 15 – 40

Waupun…32 35 – 67

LUX.-CASCO – Otradovec 9, Deprey 12, Doell 2, Wotruba 3, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 5, Coisman 2, TeKulve 5. 3-pt: Otradovec 3, Deprey 4. FT: 9-12. F: 2.

WAUPUN – Domask 23, VandeZande 15, Lenz 3, Theune 12, Navis 2, Homan 12. 3-pt: Domask 4, VandeZande 2, Lenz 1. FT: 2-3. F: 7.

Oshkosh Christian 73, Lena 63

LENA – Dalton Anderson scored 18 of his team-high 31 points in the first half for the host Wildcats in their holiday tournament.

Connor Heise added 20 points for Lena. Wes Schiek scored 29 points to lead Oshkosh Christian to the win.

Oshkosh Christian…35 38 – 73

Lena…39 24 – 63

OSH. CHRISTIAN – Dunn 3, A. Schiek 15, W. Schiek 29, Kiefer 14, Bengson 14, Giannopoulos 2, Wade 4. 3-pt: Dunn 1, A. Schiek 1, W. Shiek 2. FT: 5-7. F: 19. Fouled out: Dunn.

LENA – Riley Marquardt 2, Potter 1, Anderson 31, Borchert 9, Heise 20. 3-pt: Anderson 4, Borchert 1, Heise 1. FT: 15-22. F: 17.