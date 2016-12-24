Boys' basketball: Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial

shares
Matt Brown (center) of Bob Brown Buick GMC presents a check to Ankeny Centennial Activities Director Tom Kinseth (left) and Southview Middle School Administrator Mike Bakker (right). This fall the Ankeny Booster Clubs and Bob Brown Buick GMC sponsored a fundraising event called "Drive for the Students." For each test drive, the Booster Club would earn $20.00 from General Motors. What makes this year's fundraiser significant is that through the Booster Club's efforts, $9,460.00 was raised!!! In October 2014, the event raised $2,600.00.
