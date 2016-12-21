Boys basketball: Sparks picks up first win

The Sparks boys basketball team looked a lot different than it did earlier this month.

So different, that the Railroaders didn’t stop playing when down by 14 points in the third, as they might have a few weeks ago.

The Railroaders just played a little harder, hit some key baskets, and picked up their first win of the season, 65-60, over Lassen on Tuesday night at Sparks.

Sparks coach Dan Schreiber said the Railroaders were more disciplined on defense. But they also played with more confidence, something he said comes with experience.

He hopes to have the team playing slightly better as the season progresses and peaking in February.

Matt Longland and Carlos Rodriguez led the Railroaders with 15 points each and James Bates added 14 as they improved to 1-6. Rodriguez hit four 3-pointers coming off the bench.

“We just came together as a team and did everything we’re supposed to and it worked out well,” Rodriguez said. “We just brought the intensity. It was time to change things. We’re tired of losing.”

Voshisth Patel said the Railroaders have tended to give up when down in games earlier this season.

Not Tuesday.

Lassen led, 40-26 in the third quarter. But the Railroaders hit some 3-pointers and chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 51. Sparks broke away for good at 55-53 and never trailed again.

“We know our roles and we’re not going to give up,” Patel said. “We kept fighting and and we came back. Everything was energetic from the beginning and no one gave up. We’re going to get better and better.”

Wyatt Martin led Lassen with 23 points and Wyatt Del Carlo added 19.

Sparks hosts the 16-team Nugget Rail City Tournament starting Monday. Games start at 9:30 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. on Monday.

Also Tuesday night, Lowry beat Reed, 67-54, in Winnemucca.

Pershing County beat North Valleys 51-45.

In girls basketball Tuesday, Pershing County beat North Valleys, 67-33, as Anna Vidales scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Taryn Jackson had 22 for the Mustangs.

Kalyn Talonen led the Panthers with 10 points.