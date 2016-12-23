Boys hoops: Marion Classic features tight games, top players

MARION — One of the top players at the seven-game boys basketball Marion Classic on Thursday had to watch from the bench in his warmups.

No worries, though. Robert Phinisee will be back soon. In the meantime, his McCutcheon teammates picked up a 77-74 win over Merrillville at Bill Green Arena.

Phinisee, a 6-1 junior point guard with offers from Butler, Indiana, Purdue and Virginia, took a knee to his upper right leg early in the season and injured it again in a win over Kokomo on Dec. 9. Phinisee had his leg drained on Wednesday and said he hopes to be back for next week’s home game against Tech.

“It’s probably 60 (percent),” he said. “It didn’t feel that good (Wednesday) but it’s getting better.”

Class 4A seventh-ranked McCutcheon (7-1) relied heavily on Phinisee last year to win 28 games and make a run to the state finals before falling to Romeo Langford and New Albany. This year’s team isn’t quite as big on the frontline, but is just as dangerous on offense.

With Phinisee out of the lineup, senior guard Eddy Collins scored a career-high 37 points and 6-3 senior Haden Deaton added 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Phinisee looked calm and collected, carrying a Domino’s Pizza box out of the locker room after the game. But he’s itching to get back.

“I tried to go in the Harrison game (a 71-69 win last week) but had to come out and didn’t play the rest of the game,” he said. “It hurts. I know if try to play, it might get worse so I just rest it out until it gets 100 percent.”

Phinisee, who has visited Butler, Indiana and Purdue for games this season, said Ohio State and Minnesota have showed recent interest.

Collins said the Mavericks are a confident group even if Phinisee has to miss more time.

“Playing against the top teams in the state pushes us,” Collins said. “It shows what team we are even without Rob. It shows what kind team we are.”

North Side survives Lawrence Central: Fort Wayne North Side, one of the state’s highest-scoring teams (77 points per game going into Thursday), was forced to grind out a 42-40 win over Lawrence Central.

The Class 4A fifth-ranked Legends (8-1) held the Bears (3-3) to two points in the fourth quarter. Davontae Kinney scored on a drive with 29 seconds left to break a 40-40 tie.

“We knew they’d come out and try to be more physical than us,” said North Side senior Jaylen Butz, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. “They did that in the first half. They are a lot more aggressive than most of the teams we see.”

Lawrence Central had two good looks – a 3-point by K.J. Davis and a 15-foot jumper by Daveon Bell – that just missed on the final possession. Bell, Davis and Donyell Meredith all had eight points to lead the Bears.

Sophomore Keion Brooks finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for North Side despite sitting much of the second half with four fouls.

Tech’s start: It’s a new-look Tech team this season without C.J. Walker at point guard and Jason Delaney having moved over to Cathedral after five seasons.

But life goes on for first-year coach Keith Dabney, a former assistant under Delaney. The Titans (3-2) picked up their best win of the season with a 59-58 win over East Chicago Central.

Two of Tech’s few players with experience – seniors Ernest Myles (19 points and 12 rebounds) and Samirj Hayes (13 points and five rebounds) – keyed Thursday’s win.

“Ernest and Samirj have definitely stepped up as far as being leaders on the team,” Dabney said. “It’s hard to replace C.J., Chris King and Mario Nalls but they are stepping up to the plate. They are the vocal leaders, also. They don’t pout. They’ve been there before and know how to handle adversity. (Thursday) was a perfect example.”

Jermaine Couisnard led East Chicago Central (4-5) with 25 points.

Dabney said it’s been adjustment for him to slide over one seat on the bench.

“Calling the shots has been the hardest part,” he said. “I had a great mentor in (Delaney). But every decision is on your hands. That’s an adjustment.”

Oak Hill’s prospects: Oak Hill rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Northeastern 68-63 in a matchup of two of the state’s top Class 2A programs. Third-ranked Oak Hill (8-0) lost by one point to 2A state champion Lapel in last year’s regional final, but graduated seven seniors.

“What we’ve been lacking the first few games is a little bit of toughness and motivation,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said. “We were put in a position of sense of urgency and I think that more than anything go us going.”

Oak Hill was led by 24 points from 6-5 junior Spencer Ballinger and 6-8 junior Caleb Middlesworth added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Tyler Smith, a Florida Southern recruit, led second-ranked Northeastern (6-1) with 23 points.

Lawrence North pulls away: Class 4A eighth-ranked Lawrence North pulled away for a 61-53 win over Fort Wayne Snider.

Ra Kpedi led the Wildcats (5-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Mike Saunders added 13 points and juniors Kevin Easley (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Antwaan Cushingberry (11 points) also played key roles.

Louisville recruit Malik Williams led Snider (3-1) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

More from Marion: In the first game of the day, Class 3A third-ranked NorthWood stayed unbeaten with a 61-37 win over defending Class A state champion Liberty Christian. Luke Zurcher and Vincent Miranda each had 16 points for NorthWood (6-0). Ronny Williams led Liberty Christian (3-5) with eight points and eight rebounds.

Mt. Vernon 72, Marion 60: Erick Shepherd 21 points, Michael Ertel 17 points and 14 rebounds and James McCloud 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Cameron Black 16 points for Marion.

