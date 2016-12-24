Boys hoops: Stars shine at Manual showcase

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Tindley encountered something it hadn’t seen all season when they faced Fort Wayne North Thursday afternoon: not just Division I talent, but Big East talent.

Jaylen Butz, a 6-10 senior and DePaul commit, scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and 27 in the game as the Legends rolled past the Tigers 77-61.

“You don’t see too many 6-10 guys here,” Butz said. “Being able to work on my post moves and fight for a post position helps me out.”

Tindley had a one-point lead at the half, but struggled offensively in the third quarter to dig a hole. Despite regaining its stroke in the fourth — Hunter White scored 13 of his 16 points in the final quarter — it wasn’t enough to slow down Butz and Keion Brooks, who combined for 48 points.

“We tried to pack the lane and make them shoot over us, and we tried to corral the first miss. That went well for about 22 minutes,” Tindley coach Bob Wonnell said. “When the game got away from us, it was our shot selection and not being as patient as we needed to be. We took good shots, not great shots.”

Tindley 15 14 10 22 — 61

FW North 10 18 18 29 — 77

Tindley (4-2): Joseph Johnson 1 1-2 4 Hunter White 7 2-4 16 Sincere McMahon 2 1-2 7 K.J. Coleman 3 7 Eric Hunter 9 4-5 23 Chris Murff 1 2 Team totals: 23 8-13 61.

Fort Wayne North (9-1): Jaylen Butz 11-13 5-7 27 Alijah Long 3-5 8 Elijah Holmes 0-1 Davontae Kinnie 2-5 3-6 7 Brandan Johnson 1-3 2 Keion Brooks 8-19 4-6 21 Juan Quarles 5-7 1-2 12 Team totals: 30-53 13-21 77

3-point goals: Tindley 4 (Hunter 3, Johnson) Fort Wayne North 3 (Long 2, Brooks, Quarles)

Warren Central 62 Danville (Ill.) 39:

The Warriors withstood a barrage of 3-point field goals in the first half from Danville and eventually used a decisive run in the fourth quarter to put away the Vikings. Warren Central remained undefeated with the 62-39 win.

Danville (Ill.) made seven 3-pointers in the first half to stay with the Warriors and went into the half trailing by only two. But the Vikings scored just 13 points in the second half. Warren Central scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Mack Smith led the Warriors with 18 points. He said the run was keyed by defense.

“I’m a leader of the team, so I’ve got to keep our guys pumped,” he said. “Our defensive play is most important because we’re little. The offense is going to come.”

Warren Central coach Criss Beyers said his team simply outran the Vikings.

“I think they got tired,” he said. “That’s what we kept telling our guys. We were going to play 84 feet and I thought we could wear them down. I thought we were in pretty good shape. We hit some shots and were a little bit more aggressive because they slowed down a little bit.”

Warren Central 11 17 15 19 — 62

Danville (Ill.) 6 20 9 4 — 39

Warren Central (5-0): Shawn Beeler 0-1 David Bell 2-7 2-3 6 Jesse Bingham 0-1 1-2 1 Paul Minor 1-5 3-4 5 Jakobie Robinson 0-1 Mack Smith 5-10 6-6 18 Dean Tate 5-5 1-2 13 Ki-ng Tyler 3-3 1-1 8 21 0-1 2-2 2 Team totals: 16-34 20-23 62.

Danville (Ill.) (6-3): Kendle Moore 5-12 14 Jerry Reed 1-1 2 Caleb Griffin 2-7 6 Andy Bunton 1-1 3 Day’Len Williams 1-6 2 Adam Forthenberry 0-1 1-2 1 Elijah Davis 1-4 3 Sean Houpt 1-5 3 Julian Peral 1-3 3-4 5 Team totals: 13-42 4-6 39

3-point goals: Warren Central 6 (Smith 2, Tate 2, Tyler, Harper) Danville 9 (Moore 4, Griffin 2, Bunton, Davis, Houpt)

North Central 90 Milwaukee Riverside 49



On paper, it looked like Iowa State commit Terrence Lewis and Milwaukee Riverside might pose a threat for Kris Wilkes and No. 1 North Central. But it was business as usual for the Panthers, who rolled over the Tigers 90-49. Wilkes scored a game-high 28 points.

The Panthers led 17-5 after the first four minutes thanks to five 3-pointers. They led 27-15 after one and 51-27 at the half. Wilkes had 19 in the first two quarters on 8-of-9 shooting and Mateo Rivera had 11. Lewis was held to eight in the first half.

Lewis heated up in the second half, scoring eight points in the first two minutes, but got little help from his teammates. North Central coasted to victory and finished with five players in double-figures.

“They shared the ball well,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “They give the ball to who needs it. If we keep doing that, we have a chance to do some special things.”

Lewis was held to 18 points. Wilkes said it’s not different facing someone of Lewis’ caliber versus any other player.

“To me, I respect their games, but you can’t just focus on one guy,” he said. “I think we did a pretty good job of shutting him down.”

North Central 27 24 25 14 — 90

Milwaukee Riverside 15 12 18 4— 49

North Central (6-0): Kris Wilkes 10-13 3-4 28 Emmanuel Little 6-9 0-2 16 Mateo Rivera 6-11 0-1 14 DJ Johnson 4-7 3-3 14 Pack 4-6 10 Ty’Riek Johnson 2-3 0-1 5 Donald Lee 1-3 1-1 3 Team totals: 33-52 7-12 90

Milwaukee Riverside (2-2): Terrence Lewis 6-17 4-4 18 Carlos Curtis 5-10 1-1 13 James Burks 5-7 11 Paul Johnson 2-7 2-2 8 Gerron Moss 0-1 1-2 1 Gurtej Grewal 0-0 0-2 0 Montrel Jacobs 0-1 Team totals: 18-46 8-11 49

3-point goals: North Central 15 (Little 4, Wilkes, DJ Johnson 3, Pack, Rivera 2, Ty’Riek Johnson) Milwaukee Riverside 5 (Lewis, Curtis 2, Burks)

Lawrence North 67, Detroit Jesuit 64, OT



It wasn’t easy, but Lawrence North held off Detroit Jesuit 67-64 in overtime thanks in large part to Kevin Easley’s 32 points.

“That’s a very good team,” Lawrence North coach Jack Keefer said of Detroit Jesuit. “They’ve got all the things. They’ve got shooters; they’ve got bigs; they’ve got a very sharp coach. They’ve got the package.”

Lawrence North used a run in the first quarter to take a nine-point lead into the second, but Detroit Jesuit chipped away in the second half and hit a buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime. Easley iced the game at the free-throw line win with a pair of makes in the closing seconds.

“I need the ball in my hands,” Easley said. “I told (that) to Coach Keefer. In crucial situations, we usually go to the upperclassmen. Our team understands that. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful this year.”

LAWRENCE NORTH 23 14 11 14 5 — 67

DETROIT JESUIT 14 18 16 14 2 — 64

Lawrence North (6-1): Kevin Easley 12 4-4 32 Dexter Shouse 2 3-4 9 Ra Kpedi 3 6-8 12 Mike Saunders 2 3-3 8 Antwaan Cushingberry 0-0 6-8 6 Team totals: 19 22-27 67

Detroit Jesuit (4-2): Ike Eke 4 2-3 10 Elijah Collins 1 2 Julian Dozier 6 16 Scott Nelson 3 7 Gregory Eboigbodin 2 4 Zach Winston 8 2-2 24 Daniel Friday 0 1-2 1 Team totals: 24 5-8 64

3-point goals: Lawrence North 7 (Easley 4 Shouse 2 Saunders) Detroit Jesuit 11 (Winston 6 Dozier 4 Nelson)

Other games: International 41 Jac-Cen-Del 24, Howe 96 Lighthouse CPA 77, Ben Davis 91, Chicago Kenwood 64