Britt Horn is Post-Crescent swimmer of the year

APPLETON – Choices start early in life.

Simple choices like hamburger or hot dog, puppy or kitten and chocolate or vanilla?

And sometimes the choices are made for you.

“I started off with swimming lessons,” Appleton North swimmer Britt Horn said with a laugh. “I had to choose between gymnastics and swimming. My mom didn’t give me much of a choice. She was a swimmer. She said gymnastics were too dangerous, so I was shoved in a pool.”

That decision has led Horn down quite a path.

She has competed at Nationals in Florida and the WIAA state swimming and diving meet.

Next year Horn, who is the Post-Crescent Media girls’ swimmer of the year, will compete for the University of Minnesota.

“It was a really unique experience and yet very stressful,” Horn said of the entire recruiting experience. “My parents and I would travel and visit each coach. I got to meet the coaches and the team.”

There were about 10 schools on Horn’s list, including Minnesota, Purdue, Kentucky and Indiana.

“It came down to what was the best opportunity for me academically and for swimming, and Minnesota felt like home away from home,” Horn said.

While Horn has her immediate future set as a Golden Gopher, it’s worth looking back at her senior year on the Appleton North swim team.

“My senior year was hard,” she said. “As captain, I took on a lot of responsibility. I wanted to be a captain and swim well.”

Horn did swim well, finishing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a time of 1:51.99 and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of :51.44. She also swam the first leg of the Lightning’s 200 medley relay team that finished seventh in 1:48.15 and the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay team that finished third in 3:31.75.

Horn, who was named the Fox Valley Association swimmer of the year by a vote of the coaches, had an impressive conference meet as well, winning two individual events and swimming on two winning relay teams.

“The best way to describe having Britt as part of the team is electric,” North swimming coach Jamie Schnurer said. “Her drive, passion and commitment radiated through the deck each and every day she was there.”

Horn did more than just swim well. As team captain, Horn, according to her coach, was both a vocal leader and leader-by-example.

“The week before conference, everyone was nervous, tired and ready to taper but knew it wasn’t happening until sectionals,” Schnurer said. “Britt took it upon herself to fire everyone up by giving them a platform to be open and honest with each other.

“She shared her insecurities, fears, hopes, dreams and everyone followed. As a result, our team was on an incredible high going into the conference meet. It was amazing.”

For Horn, that meant her goal as captain was accomplished.

“My main focus was to bring the team to a whole different level,” Horn said. “I tried to help out all the freshmen. I do have a couple of regrets, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Britt Horn

Grade: Senior.

Accomplishments: Fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at state meet in 1:51.99 and fifth in 100 freestyle in :51.44. … swam first leg of Lightning’s 200 medley relay team that finished seventh at state in 1:48.15 and swam first leg of 400 freestyle relay team that finished third in 3:31.75. … At Division 1 sectional, took first in 100 freestyle (:52.13) and second in 200 (1:53.19). Swam first leg of second-place 200 medley relay team (1:48.01) and first leg of first-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:32.45). … At the Fox Valley Association conference meet, won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.38 and the 100 backstroke in :57.34. Swam first leg of the first-place 200 medley relay team (1:48.55) and the 400 freestyle relay team (3:34.85).