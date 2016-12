Mansfield assistant football coach Christopher Thomas has been hired at BTW in Shreveport, according to principal Kristi Young.

Thomas has 16 years of coaching experience.

“With the direction I want to take the football program, Christopher’s experience fits,” Young said.

Thomas will start Jan. 9. Thomas replaces Kendrick Law, who didn’t have his coaching contract renewed following last season after the Lions finished 4-6.

