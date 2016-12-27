Buena becomes first California girls basketball program to reach 1,000 wins

Buena High (Ventura) became the first California girls basketball program to reach 1,000 victories with a 62-35 win over Hart at the La Canada Tournament on Monday.

Kadyn Mew scored 16 points and Aaliyah Staples-West had 13 in the Bulldogs’ second attempt to reach 1,000. Skyler Ramos finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Jelly Orozco had nine points and eight assists.

“It was nice to get it over with and move on and continue the season,” Buena head coach David Guenther of the milestone.

Guenther noted the 1,000th win coming against Hart was “fitting” since legendary coach Joe Vaughan’s Buena teams battled Hart for girls basketball supremacy in the 1980s and 1990s.

Buena has won two state titles, six section championships and 33 league crowns in 45 seasons.

The Bulldogs (12-2) will go for win No. 1,001 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against tournament host La Canada.