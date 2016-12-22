Bullitt East wins Best in Hoops tournament

It’s a new cast of characters this year for the Bullitt East High School boys basketball team, but so far the results have been about the same as previous years.

Jared Osborne scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter to lead the Chargers, the No. 25 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, to a come-from-behind 68-55 victory over Waggener in the Best in Hoops Tournament championship at Oldham County High School Wednesday night.

The Chargers (8-3) used a 17-3 run in the third quarter to change the course of the game. It came after the Wildcats scored the first two buckets of the quarter, extending their lead to 34-27. That prompted a quick timeout from Chargers coach Jason Couch. As he huddled his team together, he urged them to wake up. The first-year coach even stomped his foot a couple times to emphasize that point.

Bullitt East was down to just 10 players Wednesday as personal reasons and injuries popped up. Derrick Donigan, who scored 15 against Waggener in Saturday’s 69-66 home win, had a family emergency. Konnor Polson, who added eight Saturday, hurt his hand in Tuesday’s semifinal versus DeSales and did not play Wednesday.

Couch said he thought his players may have been ready to succumb to that early in the third, which is why he called the timeout.

“They came out with the energy we needed (after the timeout),” Couch said. “I was just so proud of them.”

After Waggener tied the game at 36, the Chargers finished the third on a 12-1 run. Osborne scored the final seven points, including a run-out layup in the waning seconds to make it 48-37.

While Bullitt East caught fire, the Wildcats could not break through the 1-2-2 zone defense Couch employed. Sophomore Jaago Kalakon led the Wildcats (6-4) with 23 points, with nine coming in the first quarter, but the others struggled early. Jacquess Hobbs finished with 15 points, but 10 came in the fourth quarter, after the Chargers had built the lead to 16 points.

“They did a good job defensively, really packed it in against us,” Waggener coach Bryan O’Neill said. “You try to penetrate and it’s just tough. We didn’t make enough plays.

With the win Wednesday, Bullitt East extended its winning streak to six, and the Chargers, last year’s Sixth Region runners-up, are doing it with five new starters and a new head coach. However, Couch said he knew he was taking over a quality program with depth, even if it had been untested at the varsity level. Now, the players are starting to prove themselves on the court.

Osborne agreed.

“Definitely,” he said. “We’ve shown ourselves so far, but we just got to keep going and keep winning.”

BULLITT EAST 68, WAGGENER 55

BULLITT EAST (8-3)

Grant Skaggs 9p, Michael Tandy 2p, Jared Osborne 20p, Luke Ezell 11p, Rece Watson 8p, Shawn Johnson 10p, Thomas Wisehart 8p.

WAGGENER (6-4)

Ethan Taylor 2p, Jaago Kalakon 23p, Jacquess Hobbs 15p, Cobie Montgomery 6p, Ron Fell 3p, Ben Simic 3p, Jocobi Hendricks 3p.