Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg's son, Jack, is leading the way for Hinsdale (Ill.) Central basketball

Jack Hoiberg scored 11 points to help the tournament hosts Hinsdale Central past Stevenson 47-42. RECAP/BOX at: https://t.co/QkZEbBeVXK pic.twitter.com/3xfjoXEDky — HC HOLIDAY CLASSIC (@HINSDALECLASSIC) December 28, 2016

Before he became a coach, Fred Hoiberg had a heck of a playing career, starring at Iowa State before embarking on a 10-year career with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. His son, Jack, may not have the same impact or size as his 6-foot-3 father, but he’s finally coming into his own on the court as a senior at Hinsdale Central in suburban Chicago.

The younger Hoiberg led Hinsdale Central to a 47-42 victory against fellow Chicago suburban power Stevenson at the annual Hinsdale Central Holiday Tournament, scoring 11 points. That’s just a point more than his season average, but it followed fast on the heels of a game-best 23 points in an eye-opening Hinsdale Central 52-47 victory against conference rival Lyons.

Both of those results indicate that Hoiberg — who will play golf, not basketball, at South Dakota in college — is finally finding his footing on the court as his father once did before him. At just 5-foot-9, the younger Hoiberg is even more reliable on having a dependable mid-range jumper when he’s not distributing the ball himself , but the versatility in his game during his final high school campaign has showcased vastly increased confidence, which the senior says is directly attributable to his golf performance.

“You need confidence in golf and you need it in basketball, trusting myself on the court,” Hoiberg told the Tribune.

That preternatural confidence should continue to come in handy, no matter how long Hoiberg remains on the court, particularly if this proves to be his final season as a basketball player who also competes in golf.