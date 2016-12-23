Butler, Manual move to Traditional Bank semis

Teri Goodlett made two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to seal Butler High School’s 66-62 victory over Simon Kenton on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament at Lexington Catholic.

Jaelynn Penn scored 18 points and Molly Lockhart added 17 as the Bearettes (7-1) – No. 1 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s preseason poll of coaches – advanced to face Ryle in Friday’s 10 a.m. semifinal. The final is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Butler took a 51-36 lead on a Goodlett basket with 2:55 left in the third quarter before No. 8 Simon Kenton (5-3) rallied.

The Pioneers cut Butler’s lead to two points twice in the fourth quarter, including on Madi Meier’s layup that made it 64-62 with 5 seconds left. Goodlett then made the free throws that sealed Butler’s win.

Allyson Niece posted 37 points and 11 rebounds to lead Simon Kenton.

In other quarterfinals:

* Manual 64, Russell 42: Aniah Griffin scored 18 points and Nila Blackford added 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 11 Crimsons (9-0) over the Red Devils (8-3).

Tyonne Howard (11 points, five assists) and Jaela Johnson (10 points, five assists) also had big games as Manual advanced to face the Sacred Heart-Elizabethtown winner in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. semifinal.

Madison Darnell scored 15 points to lead Russell.

* Ryle 80, Murray 66: Jaiden Douthit scored 22 points to lead the Raiders (5-6) over the No. 3 Tigers (6-2). Ryle, which entered the tournament with a 2-6 record, scored 55 points in the second half to upset Murray and reach the semifinals.

Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo both scored 17 points to lead Murray.

In consolation games:

* Eastern 66, Scott 62: Mikayla Kinnard scored 16 points and Briana Mishler added 15 as Eastern (6-2) rallied from a 35-26 halftime deficit to beat Scott (4-5). Anna Clephane led Scott with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

* Boone County 67, Fairdale 43: Tessa Gieske and Zyah Beal both scored 17 points and the Rebels (2-5) shot 59.5 percent (25 of 42) in their victory over the Bulldogs (4-6). Shanice Thomas paced Fairdale with 11 points, four assists and four steals.

* Danville 58, Christian Academy 46: Ivy Turner scored 24 points to lead the Admirals (4-5) over the Centurions (6-2). Shelby Calhoun posted 22 points and nine rebounds for CAL, which led 16-7 after the first quarter but couldn’t hold on.

SIMON KENTON 8 22 16 16 – 62

BUTLER 16 24 13 13 – 66

SIMON KENTON (5-3) – Maggi Jones 3p; Shelby Harmeyer 4p; Bailee Harney 8p; Ally Niece 37p, 11r, 3a; Megan Buckner 2p; Rachel Bush 4p; Madi Meier 4p.

BUTLER (7-1) – Bre Torrens 6p, 4a; Tasia Jeffries 6p, 3a; Kiara Cain 7p; Brittney Just 2p; Jaelynn Penn 18p, 5r, 3a; Teri Goodlett 6p, 5r, 4a; Ashley Wright 4p; Molly Lockhart 17p.

RUSSELL 5 6 12 19 – 42

MANUAL 9 23 18 14 – 64

RUSSELL (8-3) – Ty Mitchell 10p; Ashlyn Andre 3p; Madison Darnell 15p; McKenah Morris 1p; Kate Ruggles 3p; Maggie Jachimczuk 8p, 10r; Aubrey Hill 2p.

MANUAL (9-0) – Jaela Johnson 10p, 5a, 3s; Marlena Groves 3p; Tyonne Howard 11p, 5a; Aniah Griffin 18p; Tonysha Curry 4p, 8r; Anna Littlefield 2p; Nila Blackford 16p, 14r.

MURRAY 15 16 15 20 – 66

RYLE 11 14 28 27 – 80

MURRAY (6-2) – Brittany Lawson 12p; Parker Greer 2p; Alexandria Mayes 14p; Macey Turley 17p; Grace Campbell 4p, 6r; Alexis Burpo 17p.

RYLE (5-6) – Brie Crittendon 15p; Juliet McGregor 16p, 9r; Lauren Schwartz 11p, 12r, 4a; Madison Sturdivant 4p; Maddie Scherr 12p; Jaiden Douthit 22p.

SCOTT 17 18 12 15 – 62

EASTERN 14 12 26 14 – 66

SCOTT (4-5) – Summer Secrist 14p, 4a; Emma Profitt 4p; Anna Clephane 27p, 10r; Kimberly Davis 1p; Kirsten Brown 8p, 9r; Alexis Stapleton 8p.

EASTERN (6-2) – Briana Mishler 15p; Tedi Nunn 1p; Breanna Anthony 7p; Mikayla Kinnard 16p, 6r; Natalie Collins 9p, 4s; Kiara Pearl 10p; Destiny Houseal 4p; Devin Beach 4p, 9r.

FAIRDALE 11 8 11 13 – 43

BOONE COUNTY 17 15 11 24 – 67

FAIRDALE (4-6) – Shanice Thomas 11p, 4a; Tyasia Brown 10p; Maria Nylund 4p, 5s; Janaesha Jefferson 8p, 6r; Valerie Johnson 6p; Sheree Lattimore 2p; Cheyanne Battle 2p.

BOONE COUNTY (2-5) – Alissa Avilla 2p, 4s; Tessa Gieske 17p, 7r; Jaelyn Bonner 6p; Gracie Vest 2p; Molly Moore 4p; Zyah Beal 17p; Maleah Hirn 8p; Kiley Anderson 9p, 6r; MaryAnn Wilmes 2p.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 16 11 9 10 – 46

DANVILLE 7 18 22 11 – 58

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-5) – Hayley Ice 6p; Emma Frank 5p; Shelby Calhoun 22p, 9r, 3s; Sarah McDonald 4p; Mia Beam 3p, 4a; Riley Sexton 6p.

DANVILLE (6-2) – Zenoviah Walker 9p; Ivy Turner 24p; Alyiva Walker 9p; Kirby Alcorn 9p, 8r; Kennedy Walker 7p, 9r.