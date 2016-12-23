Menu
Butler, Manual reach Traditional Bank final

DuPont Manual High School basketball player Jaela Johnson. Nov. 7, 2016.

Jaela Johnson scored 30 points to lead the Manual High School girls basketball team to a 67-53 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday in the semifinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Nila Blackford added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Manual (10-0), which is No. 11 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s preseason poll of coaches.

Manual will face No. 1 Butler in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game.

Manual outrebounded Sacred Heart 51-32 and scored 24 second-chance points to break the game open in the second half after leading 25-24 at halftime.

Erin Toller scored 16 points to lead No. 4 Sacred Heart (7-1).

Butler (8-1) cruised past Ryle 72-45 in Friday morning’s other semifinal as Tasia Jeffries scored a game-high 20 points. Jaelynn Penn added 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Bearettes.

Juliet McGregor led Ryle (5-7) with 16 points.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

SACRED HEART  14           10           11           18 – 53

MANUAL             15           10           17           25 – 67

SACRED HEART (7-1) – Destinee Marshall 2p; Ashlee Harris 7p; Kiki Samsel 3p; Erin Toller 16p; Kia Sivils 8p; Kristen Clemons 4p; Grace Berger 11p, 10r; Taylor Utter 2p.

MANUAL (10-0) – Jaela Johnson 30p; Tyonne Howard 6p, 3s; Aniah Griffin 10p; Tonysha Curry 6p, 13r, 4a, 3s; Nila Blackford 15p, 14r.

RYLE      10           15           12           8 – 45

BUTLER 20           14           14           24 – 72

RYLE (5-7) – Brie Crittendon 6p; Juliet McGregor 16p, 6r, 3s; Lauren Schwartz 12p, 6r; Madison Sturdivant 4p; Maddie Scherr 3p, 6r, 4a, 3s; Jaiden Douthit 4p.

BUTLER (8-1) – Bre Torrens 13p; Tasia Jeffries 20p; Jasmine Elder 2p; Kiara Cain 6p; Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 17p, 8r, 4a, 4s; Teri Goodlett 11p; Molly Lockhart 1p, 8r.

