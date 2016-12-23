Butler, Manual reach Traditional Bank final

Jaela Johnson scored 30 points to lead the Manual High School girls basketball team to a 67-53 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday in the semifinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Nila Blackford added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Manual (10-0), which is No. 11 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s preseason poll of coaches.

Manual will face No. 1 Butler in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game.

Manual outrebounded Sacred Heart 51-32 and scored 24 second-chance points to break the game open in the second half after leading 25-24 at halftime.

Erin Toller scored 16 points to lead No. 4 Sacred Heart (7-1).

Butler (8-1) cruised past Ryle 72-45 in Friday morning’s other semifinal as Tasia Jeffries scored a game-high 20 points. Jaelynn Penn added 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Bearettes.

Juliet McGregor led Ryle (5-7) with 16 points.

SACRED HEART 14 10 11 18 – 53

MANUAL 15 10 17 25 – 67

SACRED HEART (7-1) – Destinee Marshall 2p; Ashlee Harris 7p; Kiki Samsel 3p; Erin Toller 16p; Kia Sivils 8p; Kristen Clemons 4p; Grace Berger 11p, 10r; Taylor Utter 2p.

MANUAL (10-0) – Jaela Johnson 30p; Tyonne Howard 6p, 3s; Aniah Griffin 10p; Tonysha Curry 6p, 13r, 4a, 3s; Nila Blackford 15p, 14r.

RYLE 10 15 12 8 – 45

BUTLER 20 14 14 24 – 72

RYLE (5-7) – Brie Crittendon 6p; Juliet McGregor 16p, 6r, 3s; Lauren Schwartz 12p, 6r; Madison Sturdivant 4p; Maddie Scherr 3p, 6r, 4a, 3s; Jaiden Douthit 4p.

BUTLER (8-1) – Bre Torrens 13p; Tasia Jeffries 20p; Jasmine Elder 2p; Kiara Cain 6p; Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 17p, 8r, 4a, 4s; Teri Goodlett 11p; Molly Lockhart 1p, 8r.