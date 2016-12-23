Can Romeo Langford catch Damon Bailey's scoring record?

Romeo Langford continues to push his numbers into rarified air.

The New Albany junior star broke the school career scoring record Tuesday night in a 55-52 overtime win over Carmel and surpassed the 1,500-point barrier two nights later in a 72-63 win over Evansville Bosse.

The 6-4 Langford, considered the No. 2 player in the country in the 2018 class by most recruiting services, is averaging 29.3 points through seven games this season for New Albany. His career total is now 1,508 points (he passed former New Castle and Indiana star Kent Benson on the career list with 34 points in the win over Bosse on Thursday).

Can Langford catch Damon Bailey as the state’s all-time leading scorer? It’s still a long haul to Bailey’s total of 3,134 career points, where he landed after leading Bedford North Lawrence to the 1990 state championship.

Langford’s chances largely depend on New Albany getting extra games in the tournament. The Bulldogs played in 28 games last year, ending with a Class 4A state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Can Langford catch Bailey? It’s possible. In 61 career games, Langford is averaging 24.7 points per game. But the last two years, he’s averaging more than 29 per outing. If he stays at his current pace – beginning with the City Securities Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle on Dec. 30 – he will be at 2,006 career points by the end of the regular season.

Langford would be just the 47th player in state history to break the 2,000-point barrier – and still have a full season remaining. To have a shot at Bailey, New Albany would probably need a deep tournament run both this year and next. If the Bulldogs could get six tournament games again this March, Langford could be in the neighborhood of 2,182 points going into his senior season.

Under that hypothetical situation, Langford would need 952 points as a senior to catch Bailey. That’s a monster season. Only seven players (Dave Shepherd, Steve Alford, George McGinnis, Trevon Bluiett, Bailey, Marion Pierce and Delray Brooks) have scored that many points in a season.

But he would be in shouting distance. And when you’re talking about Langford, anything seems possible.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Doyel: Everyone wants a glimpse of Indiana’s next big star – Romeo Langford

Damon Bailey reminisces on his career during Pacers’ Hickory celebration

Doyel: Romeo Langford is like Damon Bailey … but more athletic

Romeo Langford sparks memories of other shooting stars

All-time IHSAA boys scoring list

1. Damon Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, 1990 (3,134)

2. Marion Pierce, Lewisville, 1961 (3,019)

3. Deshaun Thomas, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 2010 (3,018)

4. Brody Boyd, Union Dugger, 2000 (2,632)

5. Rick Mount, Lebanon, 1966 (2,595)

Romeo Langford, New Albany, 2018 (1,508)

*There are 46 players total with 2,000 or more career points