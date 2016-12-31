Can Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge land Sierra Canyon, Marvin Bagley III?

Holiday tournaments throughout the state have wrapped up with the usual spotlight on the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mesa Mountain View.

But the usual out-of-state heavyweight teams were missing. Seattle’s King’s School was pretty good featuring one of the best players in the showcase, Corey Kispert. But it went 2-2.

The best six records came from Arizona teams with Chandler Basha, the top-ranked team in the 6A Conference, the only unbeaten team at 4-0. Mountain View, Mesa Red Mountain, Glendale Apollo, Tempe Corona del Sol and Phoenix Sunnyslope each went 3-1. Two of the four out-of-state teams went 1-3.

Visit Mesa would hit the jackpot next year if it can attract Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon with former Corona del Sol standout Marvin Bagley III in his senior year. It would be Bagley’s last hurrah through the state. And the gym would likely be packed out for each of his four games.

It would be a homecoming for the Bagleys, who grew up in the Valley. Marcus Bagley is a freshman swingman at Sierra Canyon, drawing major-college attention.

The 6-foot-11 Marvin Bagley got on the national map while at Corona del Sol, emerging as the No. 1-rated player in the country in the 2018 class by ESPN after a freshman season in which he helped lead the Aztecs to a fourth consecutive state championship and was named azcentral sports’ Big School Player of the Year.

He has become the most sought-after player in his class in the country since then with his freakish athletic skills around the basket.

Bagley, who missed his sophomore season after the move to Southern California, has made Sierra Canyon the No.2-rated team in the country by USA TODAY.

Marc Beasley of Monarch Sports, who coordinates the Visit Mesa Challenge with Steve Hogen, said in a text that he’ll attempt to bring the Bagleys to the showcase next year, but he realizes Sierra Canyon “will command big money.”

If it happens, it would probably be the biggest draw in the history of the showcase.

Tournament highlights:

Visit Mesa all-tournament team:

Gabe McGlothan, Basha (Most Valuable Player); Nick Session, Mountain View; Timmy Allen, Red Mountain; Terrell Brown, Basha; Holland Woods, Apollo; Dre Marin, Apollo; Corey Kispert, King’s; Alex Barcello, Corona del Sol; Saben Lee, Corona del Sol; Chris Orozco, Sunnyslope; Stockton Shorts, Copper Hills; Saikou Gueye, Glendale Mountain Ridge; Majok Deng, Tucson Salpointe; Andre Harris, Red Mountain (Breakout Player); Jason Harris, Mesa Desert Ridge (Top Underclassman).

Judy Dixon Tournament:

Peoria Liberty, which is on a seven-game winning streak, won the championship with a 59-51 victory over host Phoenix Greenway. Cole Roether was named MVP. He games of 18, 23, 24, 26 and 28 points during the week.

All-tournament:

Roether, Liberty (MVP), Dom Ciccaglione, Liberty; Ivan Palomar, Greenway; Scotty Shaver, Greenway; Jon Mueller, Tucson Rincon; Braxton Smith, Queen Creek; Jordan Robinson, Tucson; Matthew Svorinic, Chandler Valley Christian; Brandon Tiffany, Flagstaff; Trevor Thompson, Phoenix Moon Valley.

So-Cal Holiday Classic, San Diego

Scottsdale Christian girls went 4-0 with wins over three California schools and a team from Oregon. They beat Santana out of California 65-61 in overtime. Alexis Sports had 31 points, including five 3-pointers, for SCA in that game.

Kylie Hearn had 21 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and four 3-pointers against High Tech, and 19 points and four assists against Santana.

