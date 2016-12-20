Capitol City Classic grows in scope in its second year

The Capitol City Classic returns for a second year Wednesday through Friday at the Sparks Center at Willamette University.

The high school boys basketball tournament features 11 schools from Oregon as well as prominent out-of-state schools including Mater Dei of Chula Vista, California and Seton Catholic and Evergreen of Washington.

“Last year was fantastic, and we see great things ahead, too,” tournament director Chris Roche said.

The tournament begins at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday with play in the OANG division for small schools.

Among the local teams in the smaller school division, Stayton plays Seton Catholic at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the first round and Jefferson plays Yakima of Washington at 2:30 p.m.

The championship game of the division is at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

In Wednesday’s first round of the larger school division, West Salem plays Evergreen at 4 p.m., Sprague plays Southridge at 5:30 p.m. and McNary plays Mater Dei at 8:30 p.m.

The championship game for the large school division is at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Also as part of the tournament, Whitworth plays Alma of Michigan at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m. Friday there will be a hot shot contest followed by a 3-point contest at 3 p.m. and slam dunk contest at 3:15 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and up.

The free youth clinic on Thursday is sold out so they are unable to take registrations at the door.

