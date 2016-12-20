Cell phone altercation with student leads to S.C. basketball coach's arrest, paid leave

Summerville High School Coach Greg Elliot on paid leave while police investigate assault chage. @journalscene. https://t.co/Ke8lZrduNu — David Kennard (@davidbkennard) December 16, 2016

A South Carolina boys basketball coach who was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault and battery was involved in a classroom altercation with a student over a cell phone, according to a police incident report obtained by the Summerville (S.C.) Journal Scene Monday.

Greg Elliott, a teacher and head basketball coach at Summerville, was arrested Dec. 13 and released on a personal recognizance bond. Per Dorchester District 2, he has been placed on administrative leave.

His attorney, Robby Robbins, told the Journal Scene he wouldn’t comment as he had just been retained and was reviewing the case, except to say that Elliott is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to the incident report obtained by the Journal Scene, the altercation occurred Dec. 7.

The victim, a 15-year-old student, told police his teacher “jacked him up” by grabbing his jacket under his neck and dragging him to the front of the class, then pushing him to the door, after the teacher saw him plug his phone into the wall to charge.

The student also said that later in the day, while he was in in-school suspension, Elliott told him it had been an accident – that he had tripped and that’s why he had grabbed the student’s jacket.

The investigating officer told the Journal Scene he interviewed 22 students, 21 of whom saw the incident, and none reported seeing Elliott trip as he approached the student.

Elliott is in his eighth year at Summerville High and his 30th year of teaching overall, according to Lowe’s Roundball Classic.

He has coached at the high school and college levels, spending 13 years at Hilton Head (S.C.) where he served in roles including assistant principal, head boys basketball coach and athletic director.

The team is currently 3-4.