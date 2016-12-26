Chaminade (Calif.) 5-star RB T.J. Pledger announces transfer to IMG Academy

IMG Academy’s football program, and its quest for a Super 25 national title in 2017, got a huge Christmas gift Sunday when current Chaminade running back T.J. Pledger announced he would play his senior season at the Bradenton, Fla.-based sports academy.

Pledger is a 5-star running back from Southern California who could become the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2018 after the summer combine circuit is completed. He’s a 5-foot-9, 190-pound dynamo with speed and serious elusiveness in the open field. He holds scholarship offers from many of America’s top programs, including USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Arizona State.

His Christmas decision, announced on Twitter, had apparently been weighing on Pledger’s mind, but he refrained from moving too hastily out of a sense of loyalty to Chaminade, and questions about whether IMG was really the right place for him. Apparently those internal discussions weighed over the course of months before Pledger finally decided Florida and IMG were the right place for him … at the right time.

According to the Los Angeles Times, IMG had also expressed some interest in Matt Corral, a fellow Southern California five-star recruit and the quarterback at Oaks Christian. Unlike with Pledger, that interest has apparently been less successful, with Corral — a USC commit — insisting he will spend his senior season back at Oaks Christian.

All that means is that IMG still hasn’t found its next superstar quarterback, yet. That could change any day, and with Pledger on board, the Ascenders certainly have momentum on their side once again.