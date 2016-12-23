Charles O'Bannon Jr., whose dad and uncle won a national title at UCLA, commits to USC

Charles O’Bannon Jr., a four-star forward out of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), committed Thursday night to Southern Cal.

A four-star player committing to Andy Enfield’s program isn’t necessarily a huge deal, except for the fact that O’Bannon’s father (Charles) and uncle (Ed) played for UCLA’s 1995 national title team.

“I felt really comfortable on campus, and it’s close to home,” O’Bannon told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. “I like the environment, and I feel like I belong there. … It feels like home.”

The younger O’Bannon added that his family, naturally, just wanted him to do what was best for him.

O’Bannon also N.C. State and UNLV in addition to UCLA.