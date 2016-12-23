Charlestown, Providence advance in tourney

CHARLESTOWN – The Charlestown girls’ basketball team went on an 18-0 run and beat Silver Creek 68-55 Thursday night in the first round of the Charlestown Girls Holiday Tournament.

Charlestown (9-3), winners of the tournament the last three seasons, will face Providence (9-1) at 7:30 Friday, preceded by Clarksville (2-14) and Silver Creek (4-11) in the consolation round. Providence advanced with a 68-36 win over Clarksville in the opener.

Silver Creek led 31-27 early in the third quarter and then the Pirates seized complete control by scoring the next 18 points.

“It was a lack of focus,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen. “At halftime, we had the game right where we wanted it. We had it slowed down to our pace, our tempo.”

Schoen said his players were asked to keep an eye on Charlestown’s Samantha Matthews, who hit 3-pointers on the Pirates’ first two possessions of the third quarter.

Matthews, who was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers in the third quarter, led the Pirates with 19 points. Bri Harvey added 17 points for Charlestown, winners of five straight.

“We were finally able to speed them up,” said Charlestown first-year coach Scott Matthews. “They weren’t sped up in the first half.”

“It’s just terrible focus,” Schoen said. “It wasn’t anything they (the Pirates) did. We just lost them and they made shots. … For about three or four minutes, we panicked. You can’t do that.”

On Nov. 16, Charlestown beat Silver Creek 90-60, but the closer margin was any consolation for Schoen.

“That’s not acceptable,” he said. “We’re better than that. They (the Pirates) are a good team. They really are. But, they’re not 13 points better than us. … We have to grow up as a basketball team.”

Haley Baxter led the Dragons with 15 points. Abby May added 14.

Providence-Clarksville: The Pioneers only led 17-14 after the first quarter and then started to pull away when they held Clarksville to just two points in the second quarter.

“We didn’t come ready to play,” said Providence coach Brad Burden.

With the Pioneers leading 31-16 at the half, junior Hannah Wolford established herself offensively and scored nine of her 15 points in the third quarter.

Senior Claire Rauck led Providence with 16 points.

Aly Weber, a junior guard, led Clarksville with 12 points and Destiny Givings added 11.

The Pioneers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2-A, struggled from the perimeter, hitting just 3 of 25 3-pointers. “That’s not like us,” Burden said. “Hopefully, (the shots will) fall tomorrow. … They better. But we know they’re good shooters.”

The Pioneers will try to win the tournament for the first time since 2000.

PROVIDENCE 68, CLARKSVILLE 36

PROVIDENCE (9-1)

Sierra Brooks 4p; Cheyenne Brooks 12p; Sydney Milliner 8p; Brooke Hayden 3p; Natalie Boesing 1p; Hannah Wolford 15p; Claire Rauck 16 p; Kelsi Ernstberger 2p; Mia Fougerousse 7p.

CLARKSVILLE (2-14)

Aly Weber 12p; Bianca Englund 2p; Brittney Andres 4p; Destiny Givings 11p; Eliana Magilone 2p; Daveona Miles 2p; Kayla Isgrigg 2p.

CHARLESTOWN 68, SILVER CREEK 55

CHARLESTOWN (9-3)

Gabrielle Gagnon 9p; Karston Watson 2p; Peyton Crace 6p; Jacqueline Biscardi 3p; Bri Harvey 17p; Erin Kimbrell 12p; Samantha Matthews 19.

SILVER CREEK (4-11)

Haley Baxter 15p; Lauren Hall 3p; Abby May 14p; Grace Holland 8p; Lauren Polston 6p;Alyssa Wright 3p; Abby Whitlock 2p; Savannah O’Neil 4.