Chick-fil-A Classic: B.J. Mack happy that he committed two years early

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It’s not that Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, N.C.) forward B.J. Mack is sick of answering the same question, he simply knows it’s coming.

Why did the 6-foot-8 budding star end his recruitment two years early and commit to Virginia Tech this summer?

This answer is as simple as it is atypical.

“I just knew what I wanted to do and I’m not big on all the attention that comes with this stuff,” Mack said. “I just felt like they were right for me so I didn’t see any point in wasting time.”

Mack took a similar business-like approach dropping 15 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists in Charlotte Christian’s 76-65 win over Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.) Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“I look at my friends who are getting recruited now and, I don’t laugh at them, but I don’t want to be them either,” Mack said with a laugh. “That’s just a lot to keep up with just having to keep in contact and answering all the questions and stuff. I went on a visit there and I just knew that was the school for me.”

Mack said his parents delayed even telling him about his early offers to keep the hype at a minimum.

“They didn’t want me focusing on the wrong thing,” Mack said. “It was the best thing for me. I picked up a couple of more offers, but I knew Coach (Buzz) Williams had my best interest in mind. I knew he believed in me. People ask me all the time if I’m gonna stay committed and I’m big on loyalty. I’m happy that I’m already committed.”

