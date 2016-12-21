Chick-fil-A Classic: Five-star recruit Christian Brown flourishes without a position

– A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.) sophomore Christian Brown is a 6-foot-9 workhorse of a forward … if the situation calls for that.

But, if need be, he can transform into a shot-swatting center, a breakdown point guard, a streaky three-point shooter or a slasher who gets to the basket at will.

Good luck lumping that into a position.

“You can’t really say I play one position,” Brown said. “I just do whatever coach needs me to do and on different nights that’s different things. I just go out and play. Whatever position I’m gonna go hard.”

That do-it-all approach suited him well in A.C. Flora’s 62-55 loss to Keenan (Columbia, S.C.) Tuesday night at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

Brown, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN 25, scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Falcons.

“I feel like that just makes me harder to guard if I don’t just do one thing,” Brown said. “When the time comes to pick a college, I definitely want to go to a school where the coach sees me as just a player.”

That criteria won’t make his future college decision any easier.

Chris Williams, who coaches Brown with the Georgia Stars, said Brown’s lack of position is what’s most attractive to college coaches. Brown has Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Louisville, among many others, all applying the full-court recruiting press.

“They just see him as a player that plays all over the court on both ends of the court,” Williams said. “That’s what’s given him the most success and that’s what’s made him the No. 10 sophomore in the country. That and his intensity on the court.”

As far as on-court motors go, Brown’s is unsurpassed.

“No matter what, I always go hard,” said Brown, who also manages a 3.9 GPA while taking AP classes. “I just never want to be outworked.”

No matter which position he’s playing at the time.

