Chick-fil-A Classic: La Lumiere star Brian Bowen motivated by DICK'S Nationals loss

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) wing Brian Bowen doesn’t mind admitting that not only has he rewatched the final 35.2 seconds of last season’s DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals title game “countless times,” he’s also re-enacted it.

Tied at 60 in overtime, Bowen received an inbounds pass at his free throw line and pulled up for a quick jump shot that missed off to the side.

That’s when Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) snagged the board, darted down to the other end and eventually won on a tip-in as time expired.

“I’ve practiced that play and made that shot a bunch of times since that game,” Bowen said. “I can’t tell you why I didn’t make it in that game, but, yeah I think about it. “It doesn’t haunt me, it motivates me.”

Bowen looked plenty motivated scoring 24 points and grabbing six rebounds to lead the No. 1 Lakers past Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 70-56 Thursday night at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“I think it’s healthy to watch things like that in order to learn,” said Bowen, who is ranked No. 13 overall in the ESPN 100. “I don’t dwell on the loss, I figure out how to not let it happen again.”

So far so good.

The Lakers (12-0) will play for the Chick-fil-A Classic title Friday night.

Bowen said while he and his teammates don’t overlook any team, they use getting back to New York to play for another national title as the motivating factor headed into every game.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Bowen said. “It’s like we want to get back and this team is in our way. We have the runner-up banner in our gym because we’re proud to have gotten there but also to remind us of what we don’t want this year.”

