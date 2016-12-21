Chick-fil-A Classic: No. 1 junior point guard Immanuel Quickley shines in return from injury

– John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.) junior point guard Immanuel Quickley has played one play of one game so far this season.

On the opening tip of the season opener last month, Quickley grabbed the ball, darted down the floor and did a Euro-step to get to the basket.

But when he came down, Quickley rolled his ankle and dropped to the floor.

“I made the basket, but my ankle was hurt bad,” Quickley said. “I missed about 11 games. Today was my first game back.”

You’d never know it.

Quickley, who is ranked No. 1 among point guards and No. 11 overall in the ESPN, scored 24 points and dished out three assists to lead the Patriots past Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) Wednesday at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“I feel like I played OK,” Quickley said. “There were definitely things I could’ve done better, but the biggest thing for me was getting back on the court and playing.”

Quickley said his ankle was still “only about 85 percent,” and the mental hurdle was the greatest factor keeping it from being back to normal.

Quickley immediately wrapped his ankle in ice after Wednesday’s game.

“It’s all in my mind because you’re thinking ‘I don’t want to tweak it or anything like that,” Quickley said. “But even with that I’m good. It’s just the first game and I had to work through it, but it’ll be better next game. I’m feeling good.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY