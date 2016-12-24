Chick-fil-A Classic: No. 1 La Lumiere (Ind.) wins crown against Keenan (S.C.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As a kid, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) wing Brian Bowen never liked to sneak and open his Christmas parents early.

He never wanted to ruin the excitement that accompanied the surprise.

“Some people like to get their stuff early, not me,” Bowen said. “I just like to wait, that’s my rule.”

Bowen was forced to break that rule Friday night at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

He posted 18 points and six rebounds to help the No. 1 Lakers knock off Keenan (Columbia, S.C.) 77-58 to claim the National Division hardware.

“This was definitely an early Christmas present,” said Bowen, who was named Most Valuable Player. “We came out and played hard and played together and got it done.

“To win the MVP award was such an honor with all of the great players that played in this tournament.”

The Lakers used a brutal matchup zone to shut down the Raiders’ perimeter game in the first half.

Keenan shot just 6 of 20 from the field and 1 of 7 from three.

La Lumiere turned four Keenan turnovers into 10 points to take a 31-18 halftime lead.

“Watching them in their first two games, they shot about 22 percent from three,” La Lumiere coach Shane Heirman said. “We just wanted to use our length because we knew it would give them problems.”

After falling behind by as many as 24 in the second half, the Raiders scrapped and clawed their way back to within 13 with just under four minutes left.

But the Lakers countered with with a 6-0 run.

“It was important for us to finish strong,” Bowen said. “We had an answer every time and that’s what it’s all about, coming together and figuring it out. This win will definitely help our confidence as we go into tournaments over the next few weeks.”

While Heirman was happy with the win, he also touched on what the Lakers (13-0) will have to improve on going forward.

“Consistent intensity and urgency,” Heirman said. “When you’re competing at the highest level and trying to win at the highest level there’s just no room for error so we’ve got work to do.”

