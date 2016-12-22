Chick-Fil-A Classic: Players reveal which skill they'd love to open for Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. – You could legitimately make the case the Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) forward Zion Williamson is the most dominant player in high school basketball, regardless of class.

Williamson attacks the rim with a fury that’s unrivalled and punishes defenders to the point of embarrassment on both ends of the floor.

Still, if you ask Williamson, he’ll be the first to tell you he’s far from a finished product.

“There’s definitely more that I need to add to my game,” Williamson said. “I wish I still had some other things in my game for sure.”

What better time to voice on-court desires than three days before Christmas!

We caught up with Williamson and a handful of other elite players at the Chick-fil-A Classic and had them dish on which hoops skills they would love to open come Christmas morning.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.), F, 2018

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is…“Strapped up, lockdown defense on the perimeter. I can guard guys my size and bigger, because, typically, I’m stronger than them, but sometimes guys get by me on the wing. It’s not as big a deal because I can recover pretty well and I’ll block their shot at the rim, but I hate when guys go past me on the wing. I hate that. So I would love to unwrap that on Sunday if I could.”

Montez Mathis, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.), 2018, SG

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is…“Crazy dunking skills. Not regular hops, I’m talking about those crazy dunking skills because that would mean I was just crazy athletic and I could use that in a lot of different ways. That type of skill just helps you change the momentum during the game and that’s big. I’d love to unwrap that.”

Trey Wertz, Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.), SG, 2018

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is…“Athleticism. I just think that would add so much to my game on both ends of the floor. I feel like I have a lot of other skills so if I were able to unwrap that one it would make me a lot more complete.”

B.J. Mack, Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, N.C.), F, 2019

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is…“The ability to shoot from halfcourt. I mean just think about how dominant you’d be if you could do that. Everybody else would be trying to shoot from three and I’d be shooting from there. I’d be unguardable.”

Christian Brown, A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.), F, 2019

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is… “A basketball IQ. I feel like my basketball IQ is good, but I still have a lot to learn. I think that would help me know when to attack, when to slow down, when to pass the ball and where to pass it where my teammates can be the most effective. I feel like if that was better it would help me dominate even more.”

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.), 2018, PG

The skill I’d love to unwrap for Christmas is…“Well, it’s more of an attribute, but I’d have to say height. I’d love to open up enough height to be about 7-feet tall. Maaaan, I’d love it. I’d be like Kevin Durant out there. That would definitely take my game to the next level.”

