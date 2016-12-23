Chick-fil-A Classic: Trey Wertz relishes his underrated status

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It sounds odd, but Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) shooting guard Trey Wertz hates the true answer to this question.He doesn’t want to come off as being whiny and cliche, but if you want to know if Wertz feels underrated then the answer is a resounding, “Yes.” – It sounds odd, but Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) shooting guard Trey Wertz hates the true answer to this question.He doesn’t want to come off as being whiny and cliche, but if you want to know if Wertz feels underrated then the answer is a resounding, “Yes.” “I do, but I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Wertz said. “It’s hard not to notice when you’re not ranked and things like that. But it just motivates me.” That’s been evident this week at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

Through two games, Wertz, a junior, is averaging 26 points a game. He posted 20 points and seven rebounds in the Chargers 75-67 win over Westlake (Atlanta) on Thursday.

“I guess you could say I play with a chip on my shoulder,” Wertz said. “But I’m not mad about it. I’m glad it’s the college coaches that decide who they want.”

He has plenty that want him.

Clemson, Charlotte, La Salle, Tulane, Rice, Old Dominion, Richmond, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Stanford are all in pursuit.

“I’m just focusing on what I can control and that’s how I play on the court,” said Wertz, a three-star recruit in the ESPN 60. “Some guys get all mad that they’re not ranked but I look at myself. I just figure that I have more work to do.”

