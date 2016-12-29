Chino Hills' Andre Ball jumps over Shareef O'Neal, Onyeka Okongwu to win dunk contest

It takes a lot to beat Arizona signee Ira Lee in a dunk contest, so Andre Ball of Chino Hills (Calif.) did a lot.

Ball, the cousin of Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo, had several impressive dunks in the above video—as did Lee—but leaping over Shareef O’Neal (6-7) and Onyeka Okongwu (6-9) brought the house down at the Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Holiday Invitational dunk contest.

No. 6 Chino Hills is 14-0 after a 108-93 win against Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.)—the Huskies’ 45th consecutive victory—and will face Pleasant Grove (Utah) in Thursday’s final.

(h/t ballislife)