CJ Cross Country All-Area Teams, finalists

Kentuckiana’s premier cross country runners truly distanced themselves from the competition in 2016.

The Courier-Journal’s Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana boys and girls all-area cross country teams are stacked with runners who set the pace and stood out in crowded fields, and the finalists for runner of the year awards each left an impression at the state championship.

Finalists for The Courier-Journal Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year are Manual’s Yared Nuguse, Holy Cross’ Keeton Thornsberry, Christian Academy of Indiana’s Skylar Stidam and Silver Creek’s Cameron Stephens.

Nuguse, a senior, won the Class 3-A state championship with a time of 15 minutes, 41.13 seconds. He has signed with Notre Dame.

Thornsberry, a sophomore, won the Class A state title with a time of 16 minutes, 16.25 seconds.

Stidam, who qualified for state as an individual, finished with a time of 15:51.6, good for third place. The junior’s final 1K time was the quickest in the field at 3:06.

Stephens placed 39th (16:31.1) as an individual in the state race and was named an Indiana senior all-star.

Finalists for The Courier-Journal Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year are Manual’s Alena Sapienza-Wright, Male’s Kaitlyn Lacy, Christian Academy of Indiana’s McKenna Cavanaugh and New Washington’s Olivia Graebe.

Sapienza-Wright, a junior and last year’s Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Cross Country Runner of the Year, won the Class 3-A state championship with a time of 18 minutes, 8.87 seconds.

Kaitlyn Lacy, a junior, was the runner-up in the Class 3-A state meet with a time of 18 minutes, 9.70 seconds.

Cavanaugh ran her way to a first-place finish in this year’s regional race and went on to place 56th as an individual at state.

Graebe was New Washington’s first sectional-winning runner in more than 25 years. She went on to qualify and place 94th in the state race.

METRO LOUISVILLE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Guenthner, St. Xavier

Cooper Marchal, St. Xavier

Yared Nuguse, Manual

Keeton Thornsberry, Holy Cross

Patrick Schaefer, St. Xavier

SECOND TEAM

Dylan Allen, Male

Zachary Larkin, St. Xavier

Steven Ott, Christian Academy

Matthew Paverd, Shelby County

Emerson Wells, Eastern

METRO LOUISVILLE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Kaitlyn Lacy, Male

Sarah Michels, Assumption

Alena Sapienza-Wright, Manual

Hallie Searcy, South Oldham

Kathleen Simms, Sacred Heart

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Boggess, Manual

Anna Constant, Oldham County

Rachel Curry, Male

Emma Kuntz, Manual

Clara Lynch, Christian Academy

SOUTHERN INDIANA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Caleb Futter, CAI

Nathaniel Lone, North Harrison

Reid Masterson, Providence

Cameron Stephens, Silver Creek

Skylar Stidam, Christian Academy of Indiana

SECOND TEAM

Matthew Bottorff, Silver Creek

James Haller, New Albany

Alex Hendrix, Jennings County

Alex May, Scottsburg

Alex Wallingford, New Albany

SOUTHERN INDIANA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Ashton Chase, Seymour

McKenna Cavanaugh, CAI

Olvia Graebe, New Washington

Sydney Liddle, CAI

Kyley Sorg, Floyd Central

SECOND TEAM

Faith Barba, Floyd Central

Erica Batliner, Floyd Central

Natalie Boesing, Providence

Olivia Hawkins, New Albany

Lillian Pearce, Floyd Central

