Clayton Kershaw and Matthew Stafford were a Little League battery, and Kershaw wanted to call all the pitches

Not only did Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford both attend Highland Park High School in Dallas, the pair were also close friends, growing up as buddies and even serving as a pitcher-catcher battery at one point in Little League

And yes, Kershaw was exacting even then. As this interview from ESPN shows, Kershaw was frequently upset with Stafford’s pitch selection behind the plate, inspiring some heated on mound discussions. Kershaw made up for his mound insubordination as the center on the freshman football team, where he snapped the ball to … Stafford.

In fact, Kershaw once even earned an ejection for retaliating against a player who he felt had landed a cheapshot on Stafford.

Yet the friendship anecdote that takes the cake, by far, is Kershaw’s tale of Taco Bell excess, when the pair of young friends reportedly challenged each other to eat Taco Bell until they topped 100 pounds. Only Kershaw could keep his required portion down.

The entire buddy cop-styled video is worth a watch, as is the Lions’ final regular season game on Sunday, and Kershaw’s quest to take back the Cy Young crown in 2017. Until then, they’ll both have plenty of friendly memories to reflect on.