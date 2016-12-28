Clovis West (Calif.) takes top spot in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Thanks to its victory at the Nike TOC in Phoenix and multiple wins over ranked teams, Clovis West (Calif.) has moved to the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Clovis West downed St. John’s College (Washington D.C.), Centennial (Las Vegas), St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) before beating No. 4 Miami Country Day 67-45 in the title game of the Joe Smith bracket.

RELATED: Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings searchable by state

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), which is No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings, drops to No. 2, according to the computer.

Defending Super 25 champion Duncanville (Texas), which lost its opener but has gone unbeaten since, is No. 3 followed by Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) and North Central (Indianapolis).

St. Mary’s (Stockton), led by American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection Aquira DeCosta, is No. 6. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Miami Country Day, Mitty (San Jose) and Timberview (Arlington, Texas) round out the Top 10.

St. John’s and Centennial start the second 10 after losses at the Nike TOC. Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is No. 13, followed by Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), which also was in the TOC event.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) is No. 16. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.) and Harvard-Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.) finish the Top 20.

The final five teams are Norcross (Ga.), Clear Springs (Texas), Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), Euless Trinity (Euless, Texas) and Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.).