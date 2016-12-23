Coachella Valley coaches united by cancer, still filled with cheer

There is Raquel 1 and there is Raquel 2.

Individually, they are strong and successful women.

Together, they’ve formed an unbreakable bond and voiced a collective fortitude which is more roar than cheer.

“Raquel 1” is Raquel Canela, the Athletic Secretary at Coachella Valley High School and assistant coach for the CV cheer team; prior to her current posts, she was a near two-decade employee of the Palm Springs Unified School District. A regular fixture in the desert’s sporting world, the woman they call “Rocky” is a mother of two athletic sons who graduated from CV and Shadow Hills, respectively, and her husband has been coaching football in the valley for a quarter-century.

“Raquel 2” is Raquel Hernandez, head coach of Coachella Valley High School cheerleading, having taken over said duties in the fall of last year. Also a mother of two, she has worked at Valley View Elementary in Coachella since 2008.

Back in 2012, for bitter and better, fate destined that the two Raquels would share more in common than just pronames, and donning the Arabs’ green and gold.

In that year, both women would be diagnosed with cancer.

“It was a mass that I had here,” says Raquel Canela, gesturing to the space beneath her lower right lip where a scar serves as both badge and vestige. “It wasn’t on the outside of my skin, not on the inside, it was kind of right in the middle. They removed it, and it turned out it was gland cancer that was in my saliva gland.”

A true sporting mom, she underwent her operation on a Friday morning, and attended her younger son’s Shadow Hills football game that Friday night.

As treatment ensued for Raquel 1, however, her battle was moving far beyond the gridiron.

“I had 31 straight days of radiation and during radiation it grew back; during radiation. And that’s something that’s unheard of, for something to grow back during radiation. And in that process it spread to my lymph nodes.”

Along a near identical, if not painfully-ironic and symmetrical timeline, a then 28-year-old Raquel Hernandez was a young, boisterous mom living a desert life that young, boisterous 28-year-olds should be living.

“For my birthday, my girlfriend got me a ticket to go to Stagecoach,” recalls Raquel Hernandez. “We had fun, I was drinking, but when I went back to work the following Monday, I started feeling sick. I thought I had alcohol poisoning; I thought, ‘OK, that’s what you get for living it up at Stagecoach!'”

Her symptoms eventually became worse. Raquel 2 experienced sudden weight loss, no appetite, vomiting and sleeplessness; she went to have scoping and a biopsy on her stomach, and then did so a second time based on her doctor’s recommendation.

“And I was told I had a tumor,” says Raquel 2.

Scheduled for a two-hour surgery, the procedure augmented to six hours.

“They removed 65 percent of my stomach and 10 percent of my intestines,” she remembers.

After surgery, Raquel 2 was informed that not only did she have a tumor, but Stage 2 esophagus and stomach cancer, which was spreading.

“I kind of knew something was up,” says Raquel 2. “You know when you check in at the waiting room? The lady saw me and pulled up my record. And she started to cry. Then I knew there was something wrong. And then you just go numb. You see the doctor’s lips moving, but you don’t hear anything.”

Three consecutive months of chemotherapy would follow.

“By Day 20, they shaved my head,” she says of losing her hair as a side-effect.

Even before the two Raquels would meet, an unknown empathy had formed.

“It doesn’t happen like in the movies,” says Raquel Canela of being told you have cancer. “Nobody says, ‘Make sure to have your family with you. Make sure somebody is there to drive you.'”

If this was a tale of weaker stock, our story, painfully, would end here. Anybody who has had cancer, had a close friend, a co-worker or a family member who has had cancer, knows that the one stricken need own an intangible, inner mettle to not relent, and allow the menace to eat away at one’s body, and one’s soul.

And so our story continues. For these are the two Raquels.

Diagnosed with achalasia, a not uncommon side-effect of chemo which causes difficulty in swallowing, Raquel Hernandez’s body was lacking proper nutrition and she became paralyzed from the chest down.

Yet despite needing help with basic life functions, when the coach of her daughters’ “Coachella Lil’ Arabs Cheer” quit, Raquel 2 may have been seated in a wheelchair, but she wasn’t about to sit by and watch the team unravel.

Raquel 2 took over coaching the Lil’ Arabs from her chair. Upon hearing of the new coach, Raquel 1, healing from her own cancer treatment and working as a cheer coordinator for the school district, introduced herself to Raquel 1 and soon began choreographing cheer routines for Raquel 2’s team.

Beyond the cheers, in the backdrop, the two women developed an instant kinship, sharing each other’s stories of survival as the friendship and partnership evolved from working with the Lil’ Arabs (and leading that squad to consecutive titles at an Inland Empire competition) to their modern day helms with the Coachella Valley varsity cheer team.

Yet, before getting too high atop the pyramid with rah-rah, it need be noted that while both Raquels survived their ordeals, neither, earnestly, references a past tense. They aren’t survivors; they’re surviving.

“People see us as strong, and, say, ‘You overcame it; you beat cancer,'” says Raquel Canela, who works as a chairperson for the American Cancer Society and is a regular speaker at women’s cancer groups. “But it doesn’t really feel like I did, personally, because of the lasting side-effects from the radiation and the chemo pill; and then having the scans every six months where you can’t eat, have to drink this fluid, you’re shoved into this tube where you can feel your breath and you have an I.V. – it just doesn’t sometimes feel like I beat cancer.”

Because of her achalasia, Raquel Hernandez, though no longer confined to the wheelchair, still struggles with eating and drinking and can go days without either.

A general sense of normalcy beyond their alliance is also an ongoing battle.

“We’re a good support for one another,” Raquel Canela continues. “I think the hardest thing for me, and Raquel (2) has dealt with this as well, is that we look normal to people and it’s difficult because when we do have days where we’re not feeling good, people kinda’ look at us like, ‘Well, you don’t have cancer anymore.’ Remission just means that we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.'”

The difference between sympathy and empathy confronts definition daily.

“When you tell your story to other people, they don’t know, they don’t fully understand,” says Raquel Hernandez. “Or, when I was telling some people I had cancer, they kind of look at you like you’re contagious.”

For Raquel Canela, dealing with the treatment side-effect of neuropathy was especially evident when, prior to CV High finding a recent replacement for longtime Athletic Director Jerry Tripp, she was working 15-hour days this fall during football season; for Friday Night Lights, she was literally turning off the lights after the evening’s final play, and eventually getting home at one in the morning.

“The number one problem I have is neuropathy because of the radiation,” says Raquel 1. “I take gabapentin every night because my nerves just won’t stop, or I’ll twitch a lot.”

The beauty of sport is that, for but a moment, those beaming Friday Night Lights can blind us from the troubles outside the chalked lines.

“It makes me feel normal, because I can still choreograph,” says Raquel Canela. “There’s just so many negative things to it (cancer), that the feeling of normalcy is such a great feeling when you don’t know how you’re going to feel tomorrow. At the football games, I’m involved, I’m on-the-go, I don’t have time to think about anything else.”

Concludes her counterpart:

“Cheer keeps me going. I’m teaching the kids, but they’re also teaching me,” says Raquel Hernandez. “I used to be a person that used to go out a lot and be bubbly and have fun. Now, it’s different. So, here, I go out with the team. We’ll perform at, say, a parade, and so it’s putting myself out there. Wherever they go, I go.”

There is Raquel 1 and there is Raquel 2.

And when the game lights go down, the scoreboard is turned off, the pom-poms tucked away and the gates are closed, we take a moment to cheer for them.

Note: This column is dedicated to my parents, Dick and Liz Spicer, and all of the cancer survivors out there.