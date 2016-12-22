Coaches Gary McKnight, Steve Smith nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

Gary McKnight from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Steve Smith from Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) are again nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The two coaches — each of whom has spent more than 30 years at his school and won more than 1,000 games — were among the nominees announced this week by the North American Committee.

A news conference announcing the finalists from the North American and Women’s committees is scheduled for NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in February. The full Class of 2017 will be announced April 3 at the Final Four in Phoenix.

The two legendary and deserving coaches were among the committee nominees last year but did not move on to the finals.

Click here for the full list of candidates for the Hall of Fame.