Coleman comes out on top at On The Water Classic

OSHKOSH – The Coleman wrestling team came out on top again Friday at the On The Water Classic.

The Cougars produced 10 place-winners and totaled 333 points to win the 66-team event for the seventh time in eight years at the Kolf Sports Center.

After finishing as the runner-up at the two-day tournament last year, Coleman returned to its winning ways with four wrestlers making it to championship matches. Koltin Grzybowski (106 pounds), Caleb Gross (113), Jake Baldwin (132) and Jordan Blanchard (170) all placed second to pace the Cougars.

Oconto Falls (fourth) and De Pere (sixth) also finished with a top 10 team score at the event.

Oconto Falls featured a pair of individual champions with Bryce Ash (145) and Nate Trepanier (152) both winning titles in back-to-back weight classes.

Southern Door also had two wrestlers advance to championship matches with River Pawelski (132) winning a title and Tory Jandrin (195) placing second. The Eagles tied for 21st as a team.

De Pere’s Trevor Turriff (160) finished as a runner-up along with Ashwaubenon’s Daniel Cole (220). Cole helped the Jaguars finish 15th in the team standings. Overall, there were 44 local place-winners at the event.

BI-STATE CLASSIC

LA CROSSE – Luxemburg-Casco finished as the Division 2 runner-up to Ellsworth for the second straight year at the 60-team event held at the La Crosse Center.

The Spartans had seven place-winners, including Bryce Bosman, who finished as the runner-up at 120 pounds.

Pulaski, which finished sixth among Division 1 teams, had five place-winners. Jake Gille (152) paced the Red Raiders with a third-place finish.

ON THE WATER CLASSIC

Team scores: 1. Coleman 333; 2. Lomira 267.5; 3. Hortonville 252; 4. Oconto Falls 249.5; 5. Random Lake 245; 6. De Pere 212.5; 7. Stevens Point 200.5; 8. Waterford 188.5; 9. Andrew High School 180.5; 10. Reedsburg Area 177; 11. Oshkosh West 161; 12. Neenah 158.5; 13. Germantown 157.5; 14. Ripon 157; 15. Ashwaubenon 149; 16. West Allis Nathan Hale 141.5; 17. Fond Du Lac 136.5; 18. Slinger 136; 19. Wisconsin Lutheran 130; 20. Valders 125; t21. Chilton 124.5; t21. Southern Door 124.5; 23. Wilmot Union 123; 24. Watertown 120.5; 25. West De Pere 117; 26. Cedarburg 113; 27. Pittsville 107; 28. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 106.5; 29. Laconia 106; 30. West Bend West 96; 31. Oshkosh North 95; 32. Green Bay United 88.5; 33. Wautoma/Wild Rose 85; 34. Antigo 83; 35. Amherst 81; 36. Bonduel 78; 37. Sheboygan Falls 77.5; 38. Waupaca 74.5; 39. North Fond du Lac 69.5; 40. Manitowoc Lincoln 66; 41. Mosinee 64; 41. Omro 64; 43. Deerfield 61; 44. Markesan 60; 45. Racine Park 58.5; 46. Princeton 58; 47. Kenosha Indian Trail 57; 47. Wabeno-Laona 57; 49. Chippewa Falls 55; 50. Hartford 54; 51. Grafton 52.5; 52. Peshtigo 52; 53. Mishicot 47; 54. Belleville 44; 55. Illiana Christian 42; 56. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40; 57. Oconto 39; 58. Menasha 38; 59. Westfield 34; 60. Winneconne 32; 61. Madison East 28; 62. Monona Grove-McFarland 27; 63. Berlin 26; 64. Sturgeon Bay 24; 65. Oshkosh Lourdes 22; 66. Whitefish Bay 18.

Local place-winners: Ashwaubenon – 106: Cody Minor (ninth); 120: Fernando Coronado (seventh); 138: Dawson Dembroski (10th); 195: Tyler McVane (11th); 220: Daniel Cole (second); Bonduel – 120: Jordan Boldt (sixth); 182: Jacob Banker (seventh); 285: Seth Matz (10th); Coleman – 106: Koltin Grzybowski (second); 113: Caleb Gross (second); 120: Kasey Casper (11th); 126: Billy Ganter (12th); 132: Jake Baldwin (second); 145: Bryce Karban (third); 170: Jordan Blanchard (second); 182: Josh Pillath (eighth); 220: Jacob Zeitler (sixth); 285: Donovan Salewski (fourth); De Pere – 106: Sam Bruss (sixth); 113: Andrew Lopez (10th); 120: George Lopez (ninth); 145: Max Bruss (sixth); 160: Trevor Turriff (second); G.B. United –126: Zak Nelson (fourth); 170: Jared Walton (12th); Oconto – 126: Aiden Wusterbarth (eighth); Oconto Falls – 106: Tyler Budz (12th); 138: Noah Stary (ninth); 145: Bryce Ash (first); 152: Nate Trepanier (first); 170: Brice Delzer (seventh); 182: Mac Winkler (ninth); 285: Dan Ausloos (seventh); Peshtigo – 113: Zack Wauters (eighth); 182: Cam Lepkowski (12th); Southern Door – 132: River Pawelski (first); 160: Michael Bertrand (fourth); 195: Tory Jandrin (second); West De Pere – 145: Keenan Graef (fifth); 152: Evan Frisque (seventh); 170: Michael Milquet (fifth).

BI-STATE CLASSIC

Division 1 team scores: 1. Sparta 246; 2. Hudson 217; 3. Eastview 189.5; 4. Marshfield 188.05. Holmen 182.5; 6. Pulaski 182; 7. Stillwater 180.5; 8. Bloomington Kennedy 178; 9. DC Everest 128; 9. Muskego 128; 11. La Crosse Central 127.5; 12. Eau Claire North 122.5; 13. Middleton 120.5; 14. New Richmond 102; 15. Tomah 100; 16. Wausau West 93; 17. Lakeville South 76.5; 18. Baraboo 74; 19. Verona Area 52; 20. La Crosse Logan 33; 21. Portage 25.

Division 2 team scores: 1. Ellsworth 343; 2. Luxemburg-Casco 224.5; 3. River Valley 219; 4. Viroqua 146.5; 4. West Salem/Bangor 146.5; 6. Lodi 145; 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 138; 8. Spencer/Columbus Catholic 133.5; 9. Monroe 127; 10. Mauston 121.5; 11. Prairie du Chien/Wauzeka-Steuben 112.5; 12. South Saint Paul 112; 13. Dodgeville 81.5; 14. Belmont/Platteville 79; 15. Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards 70; 16. Richland Center 47; 17. Mount Horeb 38; 18. La Crescent-Hokah 31; 19. Adams-Friendship 27.5; 20. Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 4.

Local place-winners: Luxemburg-Casco – 106: Lucas Joniaux (sixth); 120: Bryce Bosman (second); 126: Nathan Ronsman (seventh); 138: Colton Worachek (11th); 170: Dalton Smerchek (fourth); 220: Nate Lloyd (sixth); 285: Phil Rasmussen (seventh); Pulaski – 106: Owen Heinz (fifth); 120: Cole Gille (fourth); 132: Logan Bellow (fourth); 152: Jake Gille (third); 220: Derek Gibbons (12th).