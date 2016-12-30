Collins track star Karas commits to Virginia

One of Kentucky’s most decorate cross country athletes is heading to the East Coast to continue her running career.

Collins High School’s athletics department announced on Thursday afternoon via their official Twitter account that Gabriella Karas has committed to the University of Virginia.

“In the end she clicked with (Virginia’s) coach the most, and I think she wants to be a physical therapist and I think she liked that program,” Collins track and field coach Sean Reynolds said. “She’s looking to be a runner in college but she’s also worried about what she’s going to do when running is no longer her world. She’s making that even work for her down the road.”

Karas also had interest from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky, NC State, and her sister Caterina’s alma mater Xavier among other schools.

The senior won her first cross country state title as a seventh grader in 2011 and won each of the next three events, cementing her status as one of the top runners in the state and region. Following her fourth state title, USA TODAY named her Kentucky Girls Cross Country Rookie of the Year and Karas competed at the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego in December 2014, finishing in ninth place overall with a time of 17:56.43.

Karas not only won those four consecutive state titles in cross country but also has three of the four best times at Kentucky Horse Park. Karas set the 5,000 meter run record at the Paddock Course in 2012 with a time of 17:44.18, and then broke her own record a year later with a time of 17:39.04.

“She’s been a winner in all senses of the word since she was young, younger than most kids could think of, and she’s just that talented,” Reynolds said. “She’s got a big heart too which makes it fun to watch her run and win. It makes the sport more enjoyable when she’s in the race.”

Coming off her impressive four-year run, injuries and illness have kept Karas from defending her state titles in cross country and track and field. Karas suffered from shin splints in the 2015 fall season and then later suffered a concussion in a car accident that kept her out the 2016 spring track and field season. She was recovering in time to compete in the regional and state tournaments this past fall during cross country but after feeling hip pain, an MRI disclosed that she had a stress fracture at the top of her hip, ruling her out for a minimum of eight weeks.