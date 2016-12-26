Commitment watch at the Under Armour All-America Game

Players begin arriving in Orlando on Tuesday for the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played on New Year’s Day.

Game week also provides an opportunity for some players to make their college commitments. While the official list has not been released, here are the players we are expecting to make their choices.

Safety Deangelo Gibbs , ranked as the No. 3 player at his position, is expected to remain in his home state and pick Georgia. The star for Grayson (Loganville) who has 32 reported offers also visited Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina.

Safety Xavier McKinney , ranked as the No. 8 player at his position, could leave Georgia for Clemson. The Roswell star has 13 reported offers and Nick Saban and assistant Derrick Ansley made an in-home visit before the dead period began. He took officials to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.

Athlete Markquese Bell , ranked No. 7, has taken official visits to Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Maryland, Rutgers, Florida and Michigan. He would be a big get if Rutgers coach Chris Ash can convince the Bridgeton (N.J.) player to remain in state. That could be a possibility, although Maryland is considered a slight favorite.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the class, has been steadfast that he will announce on National Signing Day. But the ALL-USA first-teamer from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) plans to announce his top five during the Under Armour game.