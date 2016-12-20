Coolidge High School to host outdoor wrestling meet

Coolidge decided to take wrestling outdoors with hopes of generating excitement for the sport.

“At first, I thought it was just an idea,” 160-pound senior Jesus Zamorano said. “I didn’t know we were actually going to do it. It’s exciting. I can’t wait.”

Coolidge might be the first school in Arizona high school history to host an outdoor wrestling meet. It will do so at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on its football field. It has invited its closest rivals, Florence and Eloy Santa Cruz.

Mats are being placed on the football field with portable heaters brought in to keep the wrestlers warm.

“We wanted to find new ways to try and inspire kids and to attract attention to our student-athletes,” Coolidge coach Anthony Garcia said. “I was going through our schedule and I had a lot of openings and wanted to do something different.”

Last year, Oklahoma State and Iowa met on the football field at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City that drew more than 42,000 spectators, smashing an NCAA attendance record for a dual meet.

“I really wanted to engage the local community and our surrounding rivals,” Garcia said. “I hope to get back to a time when the rivalries brought sold-out crowds in our area. I remember watching the Oklahoma Sate and Iowa matches on their football field. It drew a huge crowd. I presented the idea to my assistant coaches and athletic director and they loved the idea.”

Zamorano said that students and athletes have been spreading word on social media with hopes of getting a great turnout.

“I think a lot of people will be there,” he said. “It’s something that could be the start of a tradition with rival schools.”

Garcia said a traveling trophy will go to the winning team.

“Hopefully, the match will rotate between the different schools hosting,” Garcia said. “We hope to continue this every year.

“We would like to raise awareness for the sport and to promote as much growth as we can. We would love to have more students join the wrestling team. There are many opportunities for college and advancement with the sport.

“Wrestling doesn’t just teach toughness. It teaches dedication, accountability and work ethic. Preparing every student-athlete for the future is our goal here with the wrestling program, not just success in wrestling.”

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.