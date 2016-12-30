Countdown to U.S. Army All-American Bowl: OL Wyatt Davis

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Jan. 7 in San Antonio (1 p.m. ET, NBC), featuring 101 of the nation’s top players.
Throughout the fall, USA TODAY High School Sports has provided coverage of the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance as each player received his honorary jersey at his school. As the game draws near, we will be highlighting a number of players we will be watching during practices and the Army Bowl with video highlights from our partners at Hudl.
WYATT DAVIS
Position: Offensive Guard
School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
College: Ohio State
247Sports ranking: No. 1 offensive guard, No. 15 overall
Click the gallery below to see who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl:
