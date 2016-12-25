Countdown to Under Amour All-America Game: WR Jerry Jeudy

The Under Armour All-America Game is Jan. 1 in Orlando (11 a.m. ET, ESPN), featuring 115 of the nation’s top players.

Throughout the fall, USA TODAY High School Sports has provided coverage of the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance as each player received his honorary jersey at his school. As the game draws near, we will be highlighting a number of players we will be watching during practices and the Under Armour game with video highlights from our partners at Hudl.

JERRY JEUDY

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

College: Alabama

ESPN ranking: No. 3 wide receiver, No. 21 overall

