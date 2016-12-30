Davis Mills, nation's top QB recruit, to miss Army All-American Bowl

Davis Mills, the nation’s top quarterback recruit, will not play in next week’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl for precautionary reasons following a knee injury in the Georgia AAA state title game.

Mills, a Stanford commit from Greater Atlanta Christian School, was injured on the second possession of the game against Cedar Grove on a 29-yard run. As he went to make a cut, the knee buckled awkwardly and he watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

“Right when I went down I didn’t know what was going on,” Mills told GwinnettPrepSports.com. “Just felt a little uneasy. I wanted to get back out and play but they just said, ‘Stay off it for now.’ I wish I could have finished the state championship — win or lose — with my team just being out there and playing with everybody and finishing the season with teammates, especially the seniors. Just making a memory. It was a little upsetting.”

It is the same knee that required surgery during the season. Mills suffered a fluke injury in August and missed only three weeks, although the injury was initially thought to be more severe.

Mills threw for 2,732 yards with 34 touchdowns and only one interception in 12 games. He also posted eight rushing touchdowns and 332 yards on the ground.

The Army Bowl is Jan. 7 in San Antonio and will be broadcast on NBC.