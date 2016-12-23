De La Salle (Calif.) football player now formally charged with felony sexual assault at football game

A 15-year-old on prep football dynasty De La Salle High’s junior varsity team was charged with felony sexual assault after a month-long investigation, Concord (Calif.) police announced on Thursday.

The announcement that the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office would prosecute the teen as a juvenile comes weeks after the case gained national attention when the shocking details first emerged. The alleged assault of a 15-year-old student Carondelet High, a girls Catholic school near De La Salle, occurred on campus after a varsity football game on Nov. 18.

The teen who committed the alleged assault was arrested last month, but was later released from custody as the investigation continued.

“The Concord Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office worked relentlessly together in reviewing the case and evidence,” Concord police said in a statement.

De La Salle’s football program rose to national prominence as the private Catholic school set the 11-man football consecutive win streak that ultimately ended at 151 games in 2004. The Spartans fell to St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the state open division championship game, 56-33, on Saturday.

The teen’s father, who is a registered sex offender, defended his son, telling the Bay Area News Group that the sex was consensual.

RELATED: De La Salle player’s father: ‘A lot of girls want to be with my son’

The alleged victim’s father told KGO-TV that JV football player “affected many lives with your one bad decision.”

“He forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her on the campus during the game, with all the parents and all the people there. No one was aware of it,” the victim’s father told the ABC affiliate.