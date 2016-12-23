De La Salle (Calif.) football player now formally charged with felony sexual assault at football game

The 15-year-old De La Salle (Calif.) football player who has been controversially accused of sexually assaulting a Carondelet teenager during a Spartans football game has now formally been charged with a felony in connection to the incident.

RELATED: De La Salle player’s father on son being accused of sexual assault: ‘A lot of girls want to be with my son’

As reported by Bay Area NBC affiliate KNTV and KRON, among other sources, the unnamed De La Salle student athlete was charged Thursday after an investigation by local police provided the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with enough evidence to bring formal charges. The case will be judged in juvenile court, where the student athlete’s case will be heard.

The case has stoked fury as fathers for both the accused and alleged victim has spoken out extensively about the effect of the incident on their children. After the father of the alleged victim offered a blistering attack aimed at the teen’s actions, the father of the accused delivered a retort in which he described the incident as a case of, “When young, fast girls see something they like, they go after it.”

That line in particular stoked fury and strained the long collaborative relationship between the neighboring single-sex Catholic schools in Concord, Calif. It seems unlikely that things will return to normal for some time, but certainly some resolution to the incident may move things in that direction eventually, if not soon enough for the hopes of some.