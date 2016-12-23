De Pere wins clash of FRCC unbeatens | Girls Rdp

ASHWAUBENON – The De Pere girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Fox River Classic Conference on Thursday, downing Ashwaubenon 47-37 in a clash of the two teams atop the league standings.

The Redbirds were led by Lizzie Miller’s 15 points and three 3’s. Liz Nies recorded 11 points for De Pere (8-1, 5-0) as well.

The Jaguars (5-2, 4-1) received 15 points from Maddie Koch, while Megan Servais scored 13.

De Pere…21 26 – 47

Ashwaubenon…16 21 – 37

DE PERE – Schneider 7, Boyd 2, DeCleene 5, Miller 15, Kerkhoff 5, Hohol 2, Nies 11. 3-pt: Schneider 1, DeCleene 1, Miller 3. FT: 10-14. F: 14.

ASHWAUBENON – Servais 13, VanLauren 1, Koch 15, Schlader 8. 3-pt: Servais 1, Koch 1. FT: 7-12. F: 18.

Notre Dame 64,

G.B. Preble 32

GREEN BAY – Maddie Reitz scored 19 points as the Tritons built up a big lead early and took the FRCC contest.

Lizzie Opichka scored 13 points while Hana Reitz added 11 points for Notre Dame (5-4, 3-3).

Alyssa Kott and Kendall Renard each scored 10 points for Preble (2-8, 1-5).

G.B. Preble…16 16 – 32

Notre Dame…40 24 – 64

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 6, Beauchamp 2, Melling 2, Gercek 1, Luther 1, Kott 10, Renard 10. 3-pt: Renard. FT: 5-10. F: 17.

NOTRE DAME – Lasowski 3, M. Reitz 19, Papacosta 1, Johnson 4, Gierczak 7, Opichka 13, Milton 5, Noble 1, H. Reitz 11. 3-pt: Lasowski 1, Opichka 1, Milton 1. FT: 13-19. F: 13.

West De Pere 70, Denmark 35

DENMARK – Elizabeth Edinger scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Phantoms got the nonconference win.

Brehna Evans scored 20 points while Hannah Stefaniak added 14 points for West De Pere, which improved to 8-0 on the season.

Karli Pennings led Denmark (3-5) in scoring with seven points.

West De Pere…34 36 – 70

Denmark…12 23 – 35

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 4, Appleton 3, Evans 20, Edinger 24, McNabb 3, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 14. 3-pt: Evans 2, Edinger 3, Stefaniak 2. FT: 5-9. F: 10.

DENMARK – Hansen 2, Laurent 5, Miller 6, Sipple 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 6, Wochenske 2, Pennings 7, Groehler 2. 3-pt: Miller 1. FT: 4-8. F: 10.

Lux-Casco 69, Southern Door 55

BRUSSELS – Three different Spartans scored 18 points in the nice nonconference victory.

Cassie Schiltz, Mary Cravillion and Jenna Jorgensen each finished with the same points total to lead Luxemburg-Casco (6-1).

Megan Pavlik scored 16 points and Tehya bertrand had 11 for Southern Door (7-3).

Lux-Casco…35 34 – 69

Southern Door…24 31 – 55

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 18, Cravillion 18, Jorgensen 18, Tebon 5, Dart 2, Dorner 6, Junio 2. 3-pt: Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 2, Tebon 1. FT: 16-19. F: 16.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 2, G. Atkins 6, LeGrave 9, Bertrand 11, Pavlik 16, Renard 2, LaCrosse 9. 3-pt: G. Atkins 2, LeGrave 1. FT: 10-14. F: 14.

Bay Port 61, Marshfield 42

SUAMICO – Maddie Re recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pirates to a nonconference victory.

Bay Port (6-2) received 14 points from Meg Knutson and Taylor Arbour chipped in 11.

The Tigers (2-4) were led by Ema Fehrenbach, who scored 15 points.

Marshfield…21 21 – 42

Bay Port…31 30 – 61

MARSHFIELD – Bryan 4, Jakobi 7, Nikolai 4, Fehrenbach 15, Osinski 6. 3-pt: Bryan 1. FT: 13-19. F: 15.

BAY PORT – Re 17, Krause 6, N Draghicchio 5, Abel 1, Arbour 11, Knutson 14, Torzala 5, S Draghicchio. 3-pt: Re 1, Knutson 1, Torzala 1. FT: 7-11. F: 18.

Algoma 53,

NEW Lutheran 40

ALGOMA – Lucy Wiese scored 11 points, including three 3’s, to lead the Wolves in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Algoma (4-6) got 10 more points from Lucy Wiese.

The Blazers (3-6) were led by Taylor Natzke who scored 11.

NEW Lutheran…16 24 – 40

Algoma…20 33 – 53

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Natzke 11, Meerstein 7, Wenger 9, Steffke 1, Pettyjohn 2, Perino 10. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Wenger 2. FT: 10-22. F: 16.

ALGOMA – Haack 9, Wiese 10, Guilette 11, Vardon 2, Jossie 6, Nessinger 2, Zimmerman 5. 3-pt: Haack 1, Wiese 3. FT: 11-22. F: 23.

Gibraltar 70, Crivitz 41

FISH CREEK – Sheridan Ash scored 21 points and Payton Pluff had 17 points as the Vikings took a 13-3 lead and didn’t trail for the nonconference win.

Riley Haleen added 12 points in the win for Gibraltar (6-4).

Chloe Gruszynski scored 18 points for Crivitz (6-2).

Crivitz…23 18 – 41

Gibraltar…37 33 – 70

CRIVITZ – Oyer 8, C. Johnson 2, Bemis 3, Guns 4, Kosnecki 2, E. Johnson 2, Chloe Gruszynski 18, Long 2. 3-pt: Oyer 2, Gruszynski 1. FT: 6-14. F: 13.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 4, Whitney 6, Ri. Haleen 12, Helm 2, Ash 21, Ra. Haleen 8, Pluff 17. 3-pt: Ri. Haleen 1, Pluff 1. FT: 10-17. F: 18.

Bonduel 47, Suring 40

SURING – Bonduel improved to 7-3 by pulling out the nonconference matchup.

Becca Carpenter and Emily Sorenson each scored 10 points for Bonduel.

Katie Stegeman had 14 points and Greta Sleeter had 12 for Suring (2-6).

Bonduel…21 26 – 47

Suring…18 22 – 40

BONDUEL – Collier 4, Sorenson 10, Wudtke 2, Pedersen 7, Berry 5, Guenther 6, Carpenter 10, LaBerge 3. 3-pt: Berry 1, Guenther 2, LaBerge 1. FT: 9-22. F: 20. Fouled out: Collier, Sorenson, Carpenter.

SURING – Stegeman 14, Seppel 9, Heimerl 3, Reed 2, Sleeter 12. 3-pt: Sleeter 1. FT: 19-34. F: 20. Fouled out: Sleeter, VanBellinger.