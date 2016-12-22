Volleyball Delaware All-State Volleyball 2016 By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email Photo of Junior Emily Jarome of Padua taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Sophomore Danielle Nathan of Wilmington Friends taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Senior Alyssa Nathan of Wilmington Friends taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Senior Sydney Fulton of DMA taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Sophomore Madeline Matheny of Charter of Wilmington taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Sophomore Maddie Sachs of Tower Hill taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Photo of Senior Sydney MacDonald of A.I. du Pont taken during All-State girls volleyball players banquet Wed. Dec. 07, 2016, at Newark Country Club in Wilmington. Volleyball, Delaware, Newark High School (Newark DE), Padua Academy High School (Wilmington DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Padua's Jarome leads All-State volleyball team Gallery DMA volleyball rallies past Tower Hill to reach final Video DMA holds off Ursuline for 2nd straight volleyball state title 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest