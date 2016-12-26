Menu
Delaware high school sports rankings

Three-point sharpshooter Caleb Matthews is one of the reasons Smyrna is ranked No. 2 statewide in boys basketball.

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Mount Pleasant (5-0) prev. 1

2. Smyrna (5-0) 2

3. St. Georges (3-0) 3

4. Salesianum (4-0) 4

5. Appoquinimink (4-1) 5

6. Sanford (1-3) 6

7. A.I. du Pont (5-1) 7

8. St. Elizabeth (4-1) NR

9. Cape Henlopen (3-1) 9

10. Woodbridge (4-0) 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (3-1) 1

2. Sanford (1-1) 2

3. St. Elizabeth (2-1) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (6-0) 4

5. Caravel (4-1) 5

6. Conrad (7-0) 6

7. Archmere (5-1) 8

8. Concord (3-1) 7

9. Hodgson (3-1) 9

10. William Penn (3-0) 10

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (2-0) 1

2. Sussex Central (2-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (3-0) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (1-2) 4

5. Salesianum (0-0) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (2-0) 1

2. St. Georges (0-1) 2

3. Sanford (0-0) 3

4. Hodgson (2-0) 5

5. Laurel (1-2) NR

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 1

2. Salesianum (2-0) 2

3. Conrad (2-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (3-1) 4

5. Concord (3-1) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (2-0) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (4-0) 3

4. Archmere (2-0) 4

5. Padua (3-0) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

