Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Mount Pleasant (5-0) prev. 1
2. Smyrna (5-0) 2
3. St. Georges (3-0) 3
4. Salesianum (4-0) 4
5. Appoquinimink (4-1) 5
6. Sanford (1-3) 6
7. A.I. du Pont (5-1) 7
8. St. Elizabeth (4-1) NR
9. Cape Henlopen (3-1) 9
10. Woodbridge (4-0) 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (3-1) 1
2. Sanford (1-1) 2
3. St. Elizabeth (2-1) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (6-0) 4
5. Caravel (4-1) 5
6. Conrad (7-0) 6
7. Archmere (5-1) 8
8. Concord (3-1) 7
9. Hodgson (3-1) 9
10. William Penn (3-0) 10
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (2-0) 1
2. Sussex Central (2-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (3-0) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (1-2) 4
5. Salesianum (0-0) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (2-0) 1
2. St. Georges (0-1) 2
3. Sanford (0-0) 3
4. Hodgson (2-0) 5
5. Laurel (1-2) NR
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 1
2. Salesianum (2-0) 2
3. Conrad (2-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (3-1) 4
5. Concord (3-1) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (2-0) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (4-0) 3
4. Archmere (2-0) 4
5. Padua (3-0) 5
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com.
