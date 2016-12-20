Meet Destiny Littleton, who just passed legendary Cheryl Miller in Calif. record book

After last weeks performances Destiny Littleton passed the great Cheryl Miller on CA, all-time scoring list. 3,526 pic.twitter.com/zSKHAMMP6h — Marlon Wells (@MarlonWellsm) December 20, 2016

When you think of legendary names that are synonymous with women’s basketball, Cheryl Miller is among those at the top of the list, especially in Southern California.

The former Riverside Polytechnic star went on to win two national titles at USC and an Olympic gold medal and earn a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Miller now has company when it comes to her prep career.

Destiny Littleton from Bishop’s High (La Jolla, Calif.) has passed Miller for No. 2 on the California state career scoring list.

Littleton has 3,526 points and moved up with a 56-point effort last week in 20 minutes of action against Our Lady of Peace (San Diego). Miller had 3,449 from 1979 to 1982.

After passing Miller, Littleton then scored 50 against Scripps Ranch (San Diego). She had back-to-back games of 65 and 68 already this season and is averaging nearly 54 points through 11 games.

Chardé Houston has the California state record of 3,837 points at San Diego High from 2000-04 before playing at UConn.

Like Miller, Littleton will play her college ball at USC.

Unlike the 6-2 Miller, Littleton is a 5-9 guard.

“I think passing her only adds to the significance of the accomplishment,” Littleton said. “Being that she went to USC and killed it , it’s like I’m following in her footsteps. It’s honestly humbling to pass all the amazingly talented players on that list. With only one more is honestly humbling and adds to the excitement.”

Littleton acknowledges that as much as she tries not to think about the state record, “it’s hard not to.”

“I mean it’s there in my reach and teasing me,” she said. “When I’m playing, I don’t think about it and how many points I need. It sort of just happens.

“I honestly hope the day I pass the record is at home in front of all the people who supported me and were on my side through my career.”

Littleton averaged nearly 36 points per game last season after posting nearly 34 per game as a sophomore and 20 as a freshman. Her shooting percentage this season is at a career high at 57 percent from the field overall and 45 percent from three-point range. She shot 50 percent last season and 45 percent from three.

“My three point shot has improved tremendously,” she said. “My ability to shoot farther has helped with the double teams.”