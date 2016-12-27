Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford looks back on experience of playing HS football in Texas

Earlier this month, Highland Park (Dallas) won its first Texas 5A Division I title since 2005, when Detroit Lions star QB Matthew Stafford was under center.

The Scots, behind Jerry Jones’ grandson John Stephen, defeated Temple 16-7 to take home the title.

Stafford sent the team a short video message before the game, and, ahead of his return to Dallas to face the Cowboys Monday, discussed what it was like playing high school football for a Texas powerhouse.